Biden's Radical Pro-Abortion Agenda Was on Full Display at the State of the Union

During President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday, he praised a Texas woman who underwent an abortion in her second trimester of pregnancy over the fact that her unborn baby was diagnosed with a disability. In addition, he pledged his support to restoring Roe v. Wade, which allowed for nearly unlimited abortion without restrictions.

Townhall previously reported how Cox would accompany first lady Jill Biden to the State of the Union. Late last year, Cox made national headlines when she sought a court order in her home state to abort her unborn daughter when she discovered she was diagnosed with trisomy 18. In a legal filing, Cox claimed that her child would die shortly after birth if she carried the pregnancy to term. Cox eventually traveled out-of-state for the abortion to end her unborn daughter’s life.

Cox has since been put on a pedestal by pro-abortion Democrats who are using her story to push their radical agenda.

In his remarks, Biden avoided using the word abortion, and instead substituted it with “the ability to act” and the “freedom to choose.”

President Biden highlights Kate Cox, the Texas mother who was forced to travel out of state for an abortion after her fetus was diagnosed with a fatal condition.



“What her family got through should have never happened,” Biden says. https://t.co/rdcXaZ5j9f pic.twitter.com/vSImYJCkA0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 8, 2024

Cox, Biden, and nearly all Democrats gave a standing ovation after Biden’s pro-abortion tirade where he praised Cox for ending her child’s life.

“If you, the American people, send me a Congress that supports the right to choose, I promise you I will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land again,” Biden stated.

“When she learned that her fetus had a fatal condition, she was forced to travel for care because of her state's abortion ban,” he wrote in a post on X.

“I stand with Kate, the doctors that cared for her, and women everywhere who deserve the right to choose.”

Kate joined my State of the Union tonight.



When she learned that her fetus had a fatal condition, she was forced to travel for care because of her state's abortion ban.



I stand with Kate, the doctors that cared for her, and women everywhere who deserve the right to choose. pic.twitter.com/5PXpLTm3iL — President Biden (@POTUS) March 8, 2024

Several pro-life figures and organizations pushed back on Biden’s remarks.

Lila Rose, founder of Live Action, called his remarks “absolutely disgusting.”

This tirade from Biden about a women’s power being our right to slaughter babies is absolutely disgusting. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) March 8, 2024

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, issued the following statement:

“President Biden's remarks were meant to convince listeners that his administration cares for pregnant women facing difficult circumstances, but his policies communicate a very different picture. His Department of Health and Human Services has proposed a rule seeking to prohibit temporary assistance to needy families (TANF) funding from going to pregnancy resource centers which serve pregnant women and families, who need such help. And federal law enforcement has turned a blind eye towards the post-Dobbs rash of violence and vandalism leveled against these same charitable organizations by pro-abortion radicals. The fact is that most women want to keep their children but some need support to do so. Pregnancy resource centers exist to provide life-affirming support and resources and yet are under attack from powerful politicians like President Biden who want us to believe they care about choice. In reality, those currently in power push only one choice for women: abortion, anytime and for any reason.”

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of SBA Pro-Life America, explained that Biden’s speech “proves it is Democrats who underestimate the power of women.”

“The majority of women facing unexpected pregnancies want to keep their babies – 60% of women who’ve had abortions wish they’d just had the financial security or emotional support to continue. Democrats tell pregnant mothers they can’t succeed in life and have their child, but when they encounter the loving support of the pro-life safety net made up of thousands of pregnancy centers and maternity homes nationwide, time after time they realize they can. Now the Biden-Harris administration wants to take that support away and push them toward one option as the cure-all – abortion on demand at any time for any reason, even brutal late-term abortions when babies feel pain.”