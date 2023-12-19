Here’s What Kamala Harris Plans to Do Leading Up to the 2024 Election

Vice President Kamala Harris will embark on a cross-country tour focused on abortion rights, the White House announced Tuesday.

“Vice President Kamala Harris will embark on a nationwide reproductive freedoms tour to continue fighting back against extreme attacks throughout America. She will hit the road to states across the country in early 2024 as she holds a series of events that bring together thousands of people to fight for the freedom of every American to make decisions about their own body,” a White House press release said.

Harris’ tour will start in Wisconsin on Jan. 22, which is the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

“There is a full-on attack in our country against the ability of people to just make decisions about their own body and their life,” Harris said in a video.

Across our nation, there is a full-on attack on a woman's fundamental freedom to make decisions about her own body.



In the new year, I will be traveling the country to organize, build community, and fight back.



Because when we fight, we win. pic.twitter.com/wvZF94FJZa — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) December 19, 2023

During her tour, Harris will host events meant to “highlight the harm caused by these abortion bans.”

“Extremists across our country continue to wage a full-on attack against hard-won, hard-fought freedoms as they push their radical policies – from banning abortion in all 50 states and criminalizing doctors, to forcing women to travel out of state in order to get the care they need,” Harris said in a statement released by the White House. “I will continue to fight for our fundamental freedoms while bringing together those throughout America who agree that every woman should have the right to make decisions about her own body – not the government.”

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe, many states enacted measures aimed at protecting unborn life, which Townhall covered. In the year after the Court’s decision, these efforts have protected the lives of an estimated 181,000 children.