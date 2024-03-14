Fast Food Is Now a Luxury Item, Thanks to Biden's Failed Policies
Kamala Harris Is About to Make History and Not in a Good Way

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  March 14, 2024 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Kamala Harris is about to make history as the first sitting vice president to visit an abortion clinic as part of her multi-state tour touting the issue. 

"Vice President Harris is holding extremists accountable for proposing a national abortion ban, highlighting the harm caused by extreme abortion bans, calling on Congress to restore the protections of Roe, and urging attendees to continue using their voices and stay engaged in the fight for fundamental freedoms," the Office of the Vice President released in a statement earlier this week. 

The move comes as the 2024 race for the White House heats up with former President Donald Trump currently beating President Joe Biden in a number of key states. Both Biden and Kamala have high disapproval ratings. 

As President Biden remains under water with voters, including the crucial independent block, the Biden campaign is ramping up attacks on Republicans over the issue of abortion.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

