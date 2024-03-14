Kamala Harris Is About to Make History and Not in a Good Way

Kamala Harris is about to make history as the first sitting vice president to visit an abortion clinic as part of her multi-state tour touting the issue.
"Vice President Harris is holding extremists accountable for proposing a national abortion ban, highlighting the harm caused by extreme abortion bans, calling on Congress to restore the protections of Roe, and urging attendees to continue using their voices and stay engaged in the fight for fundamental freedoms," the Office of the Vice President released in a statement earlier this week.
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Minnesota abortion clinic https://t.co/4xjqsrcRgP— Axios (@axios) March 14, 2024
The move comes as the 2024 race for the White House heats up with former President Donald Trump currently beating President Joe Biden in a number of key states. Both Biden and Kamala have high disapproval ratings.
538 Average: Net Approval Ratings at this time (1,148 days) in office.— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 12, 2024
• Biden: -19.2% (new low)
• Trump: -12%
• H.W. Bush: -8.8%
• Truman: -8.4%
• Obama: +1.3%
• G.W. Bush: +3%
• Carter: +7.7%
• Clinton: +14.2%
• Reagan: +17.6%
• Nixon: +25.3%
• Eisenhower: +56.8% pic.twitter.com/i69AqxQuRW
New poll data on Kamala Harris:— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 14, 2024
Approval 36%
Disapproval 52%
View favorably 38%
Qualified to serve as President 38%
Not Qualified 54%https://t.co/4lGYvvvZoj
As President Biden remains under water with voters, including the crucial independent block, the Biden campaign is ramping up attacks on Republicans over the issue of abortion.
Doocy: "There are big cracks in the blue wall...Pennsylvania, where President Biden...campaigns more than any other state, is favoring, according to the new Fox News polls, Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/z5XyYZIfbI— MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 14, 2024
