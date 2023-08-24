Psaki Claims 'No One' Supports Abortion Up Until Birth. Democrat Politicians Have Said Otherwise.

During the first GOP 2024 presidential debate on Wednesday, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted that “No one supports abortion up until birth.” However, the laws on the books in many pro-abortion states and the voting records of many Democrats prove otherwise.

No one supports abortion up until birth. — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 24, 2023

Let’s break it down. According to the left-leaning Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), several blue states and the District of Columbia have no restrictions on abortion. This includes New Mexico, Alaska, and Colorado.

The D.C. government’s website even states: Abortion is legal at all stages of pregnancy in DC and is provided when patients and physicians, together, determine it is medically appropriate,” adding that “You do not need permission to have an abortion in DC—not from your parents, guardian, or the other person involved in the pregnancy.”

In addition, Axios noted that Virginia is the only state that restricts abortion within the third trimester.

Speaking of Virginia, former Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam previously said on the record that he supports abortions up until the point that a woman is dilated and prepared to give birth.

“When we talk about third-trimester abortions, these are done with the consent of the mother…and it’s done in cases where there may be severe deformities…in this particular example, if a mother’s in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mothers,” Northam said.

Here is former Democrat Gov. Ralph Northam supporting born-alive abortions:



“The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired.” pic.twitter.com/abRE8VmNNl — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 24, 2023

In 2021, Democrats reintroduced the “Women’s Health Protection Act” (WHPA) in the Senate. The bill would have expanded abortion on demand throughout all stages of pregnancy. Polling from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America showed that more than half of Americans support a 15-week limit on abortion.

THREAD: This morning the misnamed "Women's Health Protection Act" will be reintroduced in the Senate.



The bill would expand abortion on demand until the moment of birth and force taxpayers to pay for them



This is highly unpopular with a strong majority of voters 1/6 pic.twitter.com/N3EIsqDzSS — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) June 8, 2021

It would sweep away even the most modest pro-life protections, such as popular limits on late-term abortions after five months of pregnancy, health and safety standards for abortion facilities, informed consent, and conscience protections. 5/6 — SBA Pro-Life America (@sbaprolife) June 8, 2021

In a White House press briefing, Psaki said that President Joe Biden “urges Congress” to pass WHPA.

Here is Jen Psaki pushing for support for the "Women's Health Protection Act," which would have legalized abortion in America up until the moment of birth. https://t.co/018Ezc3dFb pic.twitter.com/IRKKs4fCzb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2023

And, the Senate voted 46-48 to block the bill.

46 Democrat Senators voted for it on Feb. 28, 2022 https://t.co/jPHDGCu1vT — John Hasson (@SonofHas) August 24, 2023

In response, Alexis McGill Johnson, the president of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, told NBC News that women “deserve access to abortion no matter their zip code or income. It’s unconscionable that so many U.S. senators voted against their own constituents’ health and rights.”

And, in an interview about WHPA with NBC, Democratic pro-abortion Sen. Parry Murray (WA) said “we’re not going to go away…I’m going to keep fighting.”