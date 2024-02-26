Biden Follows Trump's Lead With Surprise Trip
Tipsheet

Here’s What Gavin Newsom Said About Third-Trimester Abortions

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  February 26, 2024 12:30 PM
Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File

In an interview on Sunday, Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom said that he believes babies that are about to be born should be aborted if a woman and her doctor decide on it. 

Newsom made the remark in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” 

“Let me press you, though, Governor, do you think there is a week to access that abortion should be banned?” Kristen Welker asked.

“I think we’ve established that firmly in the context of what states are doing, like California, where we established a constitutional right to access abortion. At the end of the day, I think that’s a determination between women and their doctors. As it relates to the issue in California, I think we established that firmly in the state constitution. As it relates to getting into the debate around late-term abortion, that’s a complete canard,” he claimed.

That same day, Newsom announced an advertising campaign to stop proposals in pro-life states that would protect unborn lives. 

According to the Associated Press, the ad campaign and petition efforts will begin with fighting a pro-life measure under consideration in Tennessee. The bill, which combats “abortion trafficking,” would make it a felony to recruit, harbor or transports a minor to get an abortion without parental consent.

“The conditions are much more pernicious than they even appear,” Newsom said of the bill. “These guys are not just restricting the rights, self-determination to bear a child for a young woman. But they’re also determining their fate as it relates to their future in life by saying they can’t even travel.”

Last year, Idaho became the first state in the nation to sign an abortion trafficking bill into law, which Townhall covered.

“An adult who, with the intent to conceal an abortion from the parents or guardian of a pregnant, un-emancipated minor, either procures an abortion … or obtains an abortion-inducing drug for the pregnant minor to use for an abortion by recruiting, harboring, or transporting the pregnant minor within this state commits the crime of abortion trafficking,” the law states.

