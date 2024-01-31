ATF Broke the Law and Stole Millions From Taxpayers
Tipsheet

A Man Competed in a Women’s Track Meet. Guess What Happened Next.

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  January 31, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File

A male sprinter who thinks he’s “transgender” set two women’s collegiate records at a recent event, according to multiple reports. 

The athlete, Camden Schreiner, who now goes by “Sadie,” competed for the Rochester Institute of Technology in New York on Friday. 

Schreiner set the 200-meter record and qualified for the Atlantic Region Championship with a time of 25.27 seconds and also broke the 300-meter record with a 40.78-second finish, according to ABC 7.

On Instagram, Schreiner wrote: “Crazy meet last weekend! Running till my legs give out.”


Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines shared the news on X. 

“The thing that never happens happened again,” she wrote, with a video of Schreiner competing. “Women's records mean nothing if they're set by men.”

Another women’s sports advocate, Taylor Silverman, added, “What a joke.” 

Last month, at a track and field meet on Dec. 8 at Nazareth University in New York, Schreiner finished the 300m women’s track event with a record time of 41.80 seconds. 

The previous year, Schreiner competed in the same event against men, where he placed 19th, according to Daily Mail:

Schreiner's record braking efforts this month sparked fury among those who say she holds an unfair advantage over biological females, with her 300m time equivalent to only 41st place in the men's category. 

In recent years, men who pretend that they’re women have infiltrated women’s sports, beauty pageants, makeup brands, clothing brands and more. Not to mention, these men are trying to use women’s restrooms and locker rooms with biological females. 


Tags: TRANSGENDER SPORTS

