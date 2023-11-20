‘That’s Not Freedom’: Newsom Attacks DeSantis’ Pro-Life Legislation

On Sunday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) released a video ad attacking Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for the White House in 2024, over abortion.

In the video, Newsom claimed that “any woman” who has an abortion after six weeks gestation, the time of fetal heartbeat detection, will be guilty of a felony.

“That’s not freedom,” he claimed. “That’s Ron DeSantis’ Florida.”

Any woman who has an abortion after six weeks -- and any doctor who gives her care -- will be guilty of a felony.



Abortion after six weeks will be punishable by up to 5 years in prison.



That’s not freedom.



According to the State of California website, “anyone in California who is pregnant has a legal right to choose to have an abortion before viability” and “can also have an abortion in California at any time to protect your life or health.”

“You do not have to be a California resident to receive abortion care in the state. You can travel to California if you are unable to get the abortion care you need in your state,” it further explains. “In California, people of any age have the right to independently consent to their own abortion care.”

In recent years, Florida lawmakers have worked to pass laws protecting unborn life. This was heightened after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

Before Roe fell, state lawmakers worked on a 15-week ban to protect unborn children, which Townhall covered.

“There’s a lot of pro-life legislation. We’re going to be welcoming it,” DeSantis told reporters at the time.

Earlier this year, Townhall reported how DeSantis signed legislation banning abortion after six weeks gestation, known as “heartbeat” legislation. And, lawmakers worked on legislation that would require fathers to pay child support before the baby is born.

“We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families.”

Signed the Heartbeat Protection Act, which expands pro-life protections and devotes resources to help young mothers and families. pic.twitter.com/quZpSj1ZPk — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 14, 2023

“While other states like California and New York have legalized infanticide up until birth, Governor DeSantis has enacted historic measures to defend the dignity of human life and transform Florida into a pro-family state,” a press release from the Governor’s office stated.

DeSantis and Newsom are scheduled to appear in a 90-minute debate on Nov. 30.