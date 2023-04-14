You Can Now Get a 'Woke Alert' When Your Favorite Company Goes Off...
DeSantis 'Follows the Science,' Signs 6-Week Abortion Ban Into Law

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  April 14, 2023 10:15 AM
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

On Thursday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning abortion after six weeks into law, saving thousands of unborn lives.

DeSantis, who may potentially run for president in 2024, signed the bill into law after the Florida legislature passed it this week. The law will take effect only if the state’s current 15-week abortion statute is upheld in a legal challenge headed to the state Supreme Court, according to the Associated Press.

The six-week ban, S.B. 300, outlaws almost all abortions in the state, as many women do not know that they are pregnant at this point. 

“We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said in a statement. “I applaud the Legislature for passing the Heartbeat Protection Act that expands pro-life protections and provides additional resources for young mothers and families.”

A press release from the governor’s office highlighted that DeSantis is committed to “defend the dignity of human life and transform Florida into a pro-family state.” This comes at the same time as “states like California and and New York have legalized infanticide up until birth,” and, not to mention, have pushed for “abortion tourism” to help women from red states end their pregnancies.

In addition to the pro-life abortion legislation, Florida’s Framework for Freedom Budget includes permanent sales tax exemptions for baby and toddler necessities, including cribs, strollers, and tax holidays on children’s literature, toys, and athletic equipment. It includes $96 million to support foster parents, caregivers, and children and $143 million towards services for pregnant and postpartum women. 

“This historic day marks an enormous victory in the battle for human rights. No longer will Florida account for 10% of abortions in the nation or be known as an abortion destination. More moms who need financial and emotional support will get the help they need during pregnancy and after their child is born. Most of all, tens of thousands of precious boys and girls will live and have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, bless the lives of others, and enhance Florida’s communities,” Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser said in a statement. 

“We thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for following the science and the will of the people by signing the Heartbeat Protection Act into law. It is thanks to his leadership and the leadership of pro-life state leaders throughout the country that we are seeing incredible momentum in the states to protect unborn lives. Gov. DeSantis has always been a bold pro-life voice, never flinching in the face of extremist opposition in order to stand proudly in defending Floridians. That’s why he, Florida’s Republican legislators and Attorney General Moody saw such overwhelming victories in the mid-term elections last year, and why the state of Florida is a shining example to others in the Dobbs era,” she added.

Dr. Kathi Aultman, a former abortionist, praised the legislation. 

“After performing hundreds of abortions, I know without hesitation that abortion after six weeks stops a beating heart. The cardiovascular system is the first organ system to function, and at this stage of development, the heart beats around 110 beats per minute. Research has shown that if a heartbeat is detected, a baby has more than a 90 percent chance of surviving to birth,” Aultman explained. “I wish this kind of protection had been in place when I chose to have my abortion. It would have saved my child and saved me a lifetime of regret.”

