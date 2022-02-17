Abortion

Florida Lawmakers Advance Bill Banning Abortions After 15 Weeks

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Feb 17, 2022 11:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Florida Lawmakers Advance Bill Banning Abortions After 15 Weeks

Source: AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo

The Florida Houes of Representative passed a bill Wednesday evening that would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks gestation. Similar legislation enacted in Mississippi is currently being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Florida bill, House Bill 5, was passed by a vote of 78 to 49. It will now move onto the state Senate. The bill prohibits physicians from performing an abortion if they determine the gestational age of the fetus surpasses 15 weeks. Current Florida law allows abortion up to 24 weeks gestation, which is near the end of the second trimester.

Democrats who opposed the bill described it as “unconstitutional” and “offensive” because the bill does not allow exceptions for rape or incest. 

During the House debate on the bill, which lasted around five hours, pro-abortion activists were ejected from the House after they broke into chanting, forcing the chamber to pause before they casted their votes. 

This week, Townhall covered how the Arizona Senate passed a bill prohibiting abortion after 15 weeks gestation. Other states, such as Texas, South Dakota, and Ohio, have introduced other pro-life legislation in recent months. 

On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments for the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which surrounds a 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi. Dobbs  is the first case in decades with the potential to overturn landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. A decision is expected this summer.

Recommended
Hillary Clinton's Greatest Masterpiece
Victor Davis Hanson

Earlier this month, I covered how a Florida teen, “Jane Doe,” won an appeal in district court to speak to a physician and ultimately have a medical abortion without parental consent.

The New York Post reported that Florida state Rep. Dana Trabulsy, a Republican from Fort Pierce, disclosed during the House debate that she once had an abortion.

“This is the right to life and to give up life is unconscionable to me,” Trabulsy said, adding she has “regretted it everyday since.”

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Nate Silver Issues a Warning to Liberals in the Aftermath of the San Francisco School Board Recall
Matt Vespa
Hillary's Campaign Lawyer Attempts to Get Out of Durham Prosecution
Katie Pavlich

Hell Freezes Over: Ilhan Omar Defended Donors to Canada's Freedom Convoy After Names Revealed in Reported Hack
Matt Vespa
Clowns: Some Lefties Try to Blame Left-wing, Anti-Gun Activist's Shooting on...Republicans
VIP
Guy Benson

The Washington Post Prints Disgusting Racist Smear of Clarence Thomas
Spencer Brown
Schumer Shenanigans Send Government Barreling Toward Friday Night Shutdown
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular