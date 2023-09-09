A Blue State Will Recognize ‘Transgender History Month’

The state of California will recognize August as “Transgender History Month” going forward, becoming the first state to do so.

The California State Assembly voted and passed the resolution this week, according to Fox 40 in Sacramento.

Democratic Assemblymember Matt Haney, who authored the bill, said: “I couldn’t be more proud to have introduced legislation that will designate August as the first statewide Transgender History month in the nation."

“I believe that as Californians our strongest defense against the anti-trans agenda is just to tell the truth. Let’s tell the truth about transgender people’s lives, and let’s lift up the history of the transgender Californians who left their mark on our great state,” he added.

"Many Californians remain unaware of the real lives and experiences of transgender people, even here in California," Honey Mahogany, San Francisco's Democratic Party Chair, told Fox 40.

"We can change that through awareness, education, and outreach, and I believe that establishing a Transgender History Month in California is one way we can do just that."

Last year, San Francisco announced that it would observe August as Transgender History Month, as Townhall covered.

Townhall has noted how many states have passed laws protecting children from the harms of so-called “gender-affirming” care, which includes hormone replacement therapy, puberty blockers, and sex reassignment surgery. Additionally, many states have passed laws protecting women’s sports and locker rooms from so-called “transgender” athletes who are biological males.

Currently, school districts in California have come under fire by Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration for implementing policies that protect parents rights and keep them in the loop about their child’s gender identity. This comes after a school district in the state agreed to settle a lawsuit accusing teachers of encouraging a student’s gender transition and keeping it a secret from their mother, which Townhall covered.

Now, parents in the Golden State have created an organization called Protect Kids California and launched a ballot initiative aimed at allowing voters to decide on these issues.

“We have a system in California that sells false choices and false hope to parents and their kids,” the group’s co-founder, Jonathan Zachreson, said during a press conference about the initiative. “This bill of lies has been sold to many young people, especially young women, in California.”