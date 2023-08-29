KJP Gives Unsettling Answer on ISIS Smuggling People Into the Country
Joe Biden Used a Fake Name to Conduct Official Government Business
The Government Wants to Suppress These Stories
Watch This Mom Absolutely Rip a School Staffer Who Was Offended By Her...
Shouldn't This Incident Have Prevented the Jacksonville Shooter From Buying Guns?
The Latest Liberal Media Narrative Against Donald Trump Is Laughably Predictable
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's Latest Gift to Unions
Why Won't COVID Lockdown Artists Admit They Were Wrong?
A GOP Presidential Candidate Has Just Dropped Out of the Race
Exclusive: DeSantis Campaign Drops Debate Highlight Video
Watch: KJP's Unacceptable Stonewalling on Hunter's Art Scheme
Here's Why Liberals Are Suing Over the Ohio Abortion Amendment
Controversial Canadian Teacher With ‘Z-Size’ Prosthetic Breasts Headed Back to School
Tipsheet

Newsom's Administration Will Stop at Nothing to Erode Parental Rights

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 29, 2023 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

On Monday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against a school district that implemented a policy requiring staffers to inform parents of their children’s gender identity. 

The Chino Valley Unified School District in San Bernardino County adopted a new policy that protects parental rights by requiring them be notified if their child begins going by a chosen name, preferred pronouns, or wants to use restrooms that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex, which Townhall previously reported

Shortly after, Townhall covered how the nearby Murrieta Valley Unified School District board announced it would take up a measure that would require school staff to “out” trans kids to their parents. A third district, Orange Unified, indicated they would follow suit, and possibly the massive Los Angeles Unified School District

Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) administration is aiming to stop Chino Unified and all the other school districts from implementing these kinds of policies that protect parents’ rights. 

According to The New York Times, Bonta filed his lawsuit in San Bernardino Superior Court asking for a temporary injunction against Chino Valley’s policy and a permanent order blocking it entirely. He argued that the policy denies students’ right to education and privacy, as well as it being discriminatory.

Recommended

Watch This Mom Absolutely Rip a School Staffer Who Was Offended By Her Son's Backpack Badge Matt Vespa

In remarks on Monday, Bonta claimed that transgender people are at risk, especially at home. 

"Many also face great danger at home," Bonta said. "Transgender youth are staggeringly overrepresented in homeless populations. In the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey, 15 percent of respondents said they ran away from home or were kicked out because of their gender identity. Fewer and one in three found their home to be gender-affirming. And, 10 percent they said they had experienced violence from an immediate family member because they were transgender."

In a statement to the Times, Bonta said that the Chino Valley policy “wrongfully endangers the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of nonconforming students who lack an accepting environment in the classroom and at home.” He added that the lawsuit serves as a “message” that “we will never stop fighting for the civil rights of LGBTQ+ students.”

Sonja Shaw, the Chino Valley school board president, responded in a statement to the Times. 

“Bring it,” Shaw said. “This is another ploy to stop all the districts around California from adopting a common sense legal policy. We will stand our ground and protect our children with all we can because we are not breaking the law.”

Tags: PARENTAL RIGHTS EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch This Mom Absolutely Rip a School Staffer Who Was Offended By Her Son's Backpack Badge Matt Vespa
A GOP Presidential Candidate Has Just Dropped Out of the Race Leah Barkoukis
Tucker Carlson's Caricature of the Average Democrat Voter Goes Viral Townhall Staff
KJP Gives Unsettling Answer on ISIS Smuggling People Into the Country Katie Pavlich
So, a January 6 Defendant Has Gone Missing Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Used a Fake Name to Conduct Official Government Business Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Watch This Mom Absolutely Rip a School Staffer Who Was Offended By Her Son's Backpack Badge Matt Vespa