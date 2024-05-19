Former Ted Cruz Communications Director and CNN Commentator Alice Stewart Has Died
BREAKING: A Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Has Crashed

Katie Pavlich  |  May 19, 2024 10:30 AM
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was reportedly on a helicopter that crashed Sunday as the regime continues to fuel its war against Israel through Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The details about the situation are thin, but Iranian media channels have asked for people to pray. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian may have also been on board. The Iranian government is holding an emergency session in response to the situation. 

Iranian media is reporting bad weather and a "rough landing" in the north east of the country may have caused the crash. A search is underway but conditions are making the situation difficult. 

The crash also comes as the Iranian regime cracks down on pro-freedom protesters in the country.

If Raisi was killed, it appears not much will change in terms of Iran's behavior, inside or outside of the country.

