BREAKING: A Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Has Crashed

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was reportedly on a helicopter that crashed Sunday as the regime continues to fuel its war against Israel through Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The details about the situation are thin, but Iranian media channels have asked for people to pray. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian may have also been on board. The Iranian government is holding an emergency session in response to the situation.

Reports from Iranian interior ministry: no communication with the chopper since the crash…. — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) May 19, 2024

Iranian media is reporting bad weather and a "rough landing" in the north east of the country may have caused the crash. A search is underway but conditions are making the situation difficult.

NOW - Search and rescue operation underway after Iran's president's helicopter suffers "hard landing" in remote area.pic.twitter.com/IusebbLNhU — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 19, 2024

A massive search operation has begun in East Azerbaijan to look for survivors from the crashed helicopter of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.



The weather conditions in the area are reportedly very poor, with dense fog reducing visibility. pic.twitter.com/hBRLHvKSFF — Treeni (@TheTreeni) May 19, 2024

The crash also comes as the Iranian regime cracks down on pro-freedom protesters in the country.

If Raisi was killed, it appears not much will change in terms of Iran's behavior, inside or outside of the country.