Bill Maher's Latest Closing Segment Was Probably His Fairest

Bill Maher’s latest commentary was probably his most fair, maybe ever since he joined HBO in 2003 following his controversial exit from ABC. The comedian is coming out with a new book, a compilation of his closing New Rules commentaries, revising some of them to align with the changing times and veering into “virgin territory,” like how future historians in 3024 will view Americans in 2024 on Planet Musk, formerly known as Mars. What he said allowed him to rip both conservatives and liberals, but that’s also a crucial point: Maher often directed a lot of his fire at Republicans—he can’t do that anymore.

Advertisement

And that reason is simple and one we’ve expounded on here numerous times. The Left has become so unhinged that it’s made Maher look right-of-center. He’s not, but he’s not going to pretend that it’s okay to discuss gender with kindergarteners or think it’s cool to endorse kids tipping drag queens behind neon signs that read, “It won’t lick itself.” He will call out the people who are aghast at the alleged child sex crimes at Nickelodeon but mocked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who made the same allegations against Disney, which turned out to be true. Disney has been slapped with dozens of workers who have been busted for child sex crimes.

Maher feels that historians won’t see us as red versus blue—it’s about the whole people. He quipped that these folks felt the Scots were too clannish, the Mongols too expansionist, and the Greeks were too into anal sex. For us, he feels the historians of the future will view Americans as unscientific: one side doesn’t believe in climate change, while the other feels gender is a social construct. One went against mother nature, the other against motherhood. One doubts evolution, while the other still wears masks alone while sitting in a car.

The concept of gender, which is a scientific fact, is being erased in medical schools. If that weren’t enough, Maher also delves into the conspiracy theories that both sides have wallowed in, though they’re not equal, and I’ll get into that in a second.

The HBO host said that as a people, these historians would view us as conspiracy theorists, where one side thought Obama was a Kenyan infiltrator while the other thought Trump’s pee tape was authentic. There are conspiracy theorists regarding January 6, but the Left has October 7 truthers who think Hamas didn’t rape or kill any Israelis last year.

Maher said that it’s the Right who are more inclined to believe in conspiracy theories, listing Q’Anon, Pizzagate, microchips in vaccines, Jewish space lasers, the 2020 election was stolen, and Jews are trying to replace us. But he also scorches the Left, who think it’s the Jews who are the new Nazis.

The comedian also said we could be viewed as sad people inclined to form factions and view others as existential threats to the point where we allegedly collaborate with our enemies. He claims “Republican new channels” peddle Russian talking points and root for Ivan Drago in Rocky IV. On the Left, they chant “Death to America” and align themselves with a theocratic genocidal terror group called Hamas.

The difference is that most Republican conspiracy theories aren’t mainstream. Q’Anon was always overblown, as was the Obama birth certificate circus. Pizzagate was a nothing burger, and there were discrepancies in the 2020 election that would get Democrats huffy if Trump had won. Sandy Hook truthers was never a conservative conspiracy theory—crazy people peddled it. In contrast, core factions of the Democratic Party base embody the October 7 truthers, the antisemitism, and pro-Hamas advocacy. Republicans can win without the pizzagate wing. Democrats can’t without young voters who are the ones calling for America’s demise.

Advertisement

I’ll concede that often, conservatives misread the room on racism. It’s not as bad as the liberal media claims, but Maher did have a point when he slammed both sides on the topic: Nikki Haley says America was never racist, while the Left thinks we’ve never moved past 1619, and racism has never been more pervasive.

For those in the center, Maher claims they’re tearing their hair out looking at both sides, claiming how hard it is to come to the center and “not be stupid about s**t.”

There are points of disagreement here for sure, but overall, it’s a fair scorching for both sides.