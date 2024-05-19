Morehouse College Grads Turn Their Backs on Joe Biden

President Joe Biden gave a high-stake speech at Morehouse University on Sunday as more than 100 pro-Hamas demonstrators protested the event.

As Biden and other graduates entered the faculty, at least eight students and three staff members wore pro-Palestinan attire with some wearing Palestinian flags draped across them while others wore keffiyeh scarves.

Advertisement

During his commencement speech, several students stood and turned their backs on the president in protest of his Israel-Hamas stance.

Morehouse College graduates turn their backs on Crooked Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/jf9d5bVQbF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2024

The New York Times noted that none of the students stood up when Biden was introduced as the commencement speaker. However, almost half of the alumni section stood.

The president spent much of his time on stage speaking about the Israel-Hamas war. He said that his family was angry and frustrated at what was happening in Gaza.

“What’s happening in Gaza in Israel is heartbreaking,” Biden said. “It’s a humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” adding that he has been “working around the clock” for an immediate ceasefire.

The Morehouse valedictorian also called for an immediate ceasefire, which Biden applauded.

Biden — confused — applauds as the speaker calls for an "immediate and a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza strip" pic.twitter.com/3eIj63QOrO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 19, 2024

Biden’s speech at Morehouse is the president’s latest attempt to reconnect with the black community ahead of the 2024 election.

Recent polling averages have found that more black voters support former President Donald Trump rather than Biden this election cycle.

Biden claimed that a “record numbers of Black Americans have jobs” without providing data.

"It's natural to wonder: Does the democracy you hear about actually work for you?" Biden said, adding "Americans must continue "to call out the poison of white supremacy, root out systemic racism. Democracy is still the way."