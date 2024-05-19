BREAKING: A Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Has Crashed
Bill Maher's Latest Closing Segment Was Probably His Fairest
Former Ted Cruz Communications Director and CNN Commentator Alice Stewart Has Died
How Trump Reacted to a Dysfunctional Podium in Minnesota
Washington Is High School With Paychecks
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 218: What the Bible Says About Brokenness
Tim Scott Reminds Americans of Joe Biden’s Association With a KKK Member
Here’s What Republicans, Democrats Think of the Trump, Biden Debate
Democrat State Caught Housing Illegal Immigrant Children in Hotels With Sex Offender
Catholic Groups Accuse Biden Admin of Withholding Funds From Hospitals Who Don't Perform...
MSNBC Legal Analyst Thinks Blaming Bob Menendez’s Wife Is a Good Tactic
Russia Warns U.S. Is 'Playing With Fire' in Its Continued Support for Ukraine
Good Teaching Requires the Right Ingredients
Trump Indictments Have Ignited a Juggernaut of a Presidential Campaign
Tipsheet

Morehouse College Grads Turn Their Backs on Joe Biden

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  May 19, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Joe Biden gave a high-stake speech at Morehouse University on Sunday as more than 100 pro-Hamas demonstrators protested the event.

As Biden and other graduates entered the faculty, at least eight students and three staff members wore pro-Palestinan attire with some wearing Palestinian flags draped across them while others wore keffiyeh scarves.

Advertisement

During his commencement speech, several students stood and turned their backs on the president in protest of his Israel-Hamas stance. 

The New York Times noted that none of the students stood up when Biden was introduced as the commencement speaker. However, almost half of the alumni section stood. 

The president spent much of his time on stage speaking about the Israel-Hamas war. He said that his family was angry and frustrated at what was happening in Gaza. 

“What’s happening in Gaza in Israel is heartbreaking,” Biden said. “It’s a humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” adding that he has been “working around the clock” for an immediate ceasefire.

The Morehouse valedictorian also called for an immediate ceasefire, which Biden applauded.

Recommended

Bill Maher's Latest Closing Segment Was Probably His Fairest Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Biden’s speech at Morehouse is the president’s latest attempt to reconnect with the black community ahead of the 2024 election.

Recent polling averages have found that more black voters support former President Donald Trump rather than Biden this election cycle. 

Biden claimed that a “record numbers of Black Americans have jobs” without providing data. 

"It's natural to wonder: Does the democracy you hear about actually work for you?" Biden said, adding "Americans must continue "to call out the poison of white supremacy, root out systemic racism. Democracy is still the way."

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher's Latest Closing Segment Was Probably His Fairest Matt Vespa
How Trump Reacted to a Dysfunctional Podium in Minnesota Matt Vespa
BREAKING: A Helicopter Carrying Iran's President Has Crashed Katie Pavlich
Whoever Edited This Clip About Biden Deserves Major Props...And Trump Certainly Noticed It Matt Vespa
Tim Scott Reminds Americans of Joe Biden’s Association With a KKK Member Sarah Arnold
Bill Maher Nails What's at the Heart of the Left's Outrage Over Harrison Butker's Address Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bill Maher's Latest Closing Segment Was Probably His Fairest Matt Vespa
Advertisement