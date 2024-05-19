Something Minor Was Off During Trump's Minnesota Rally, But It Didn't Faze the Former President

Donald Trump’s Minnesota rally wasn’t anything you haven’t heard before. He ripped into Joe Biden, said he was destroying the country, and ginned up the crowd as always. Despite being a traditionally Democratic state, local Minnesota outlets noted how both parties are keeping watch. Trump came very close to wresting the state from Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The Iron Range region, a stronghold for Democrats and chock-full of union families is beginning to drift into the GOP camp. Yet, the former president's dysfunctional podium led to some chuckles, which he incorporated into his act.

“The friggin’ place is falling down,” quipped Trump. “It keeps tilting further left, like too many other things,” he added. “What a crappy contractor this was.”

Trump was able to abscond to Minnesota to headline this event as the hush money trial against him is in recess (via MPR News):

NEW: Donald Trump’s Minnesota rally practically turns into a stand up comedy skit as he ditches the teleprompter.



Amazing.



Trump even used props including a Biden Tic Tac dispenser to highlight Bidenflation.



At one point, Trump said Biden was “high as a kite” and demanded that… pic.twitter.com/fM5P7hAY5e — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 18, 2024

Trump boasted that the steep tariffs he imposed on foreign steel while serving as president bought the Iron Range, the iron mining area of northeastern Minnesota, “roaring back to life.” The area’s population is heavily union and blue-collar workers and used to be solidly Democratic, but the region has been trending Republican in recent elections. He also made a profane attack on President Joe Biden, calling him “a horrible president” who is “destroying our country” and then adding, “He’s a horrible human being too.” Trump then shifted to calling the president a “non-athlete” and attacked his golf game, accusing him of inflating his golfing abilities and making other misrepresentations. […] “As he says in his rallies, he’ll make America safe again,” Lagoon said. “I believe that crime has been rampant and out of control under Biden and Trump will restore order and bring some sanity.” Trump’s quick stop Friday could be followed by more if he deems the state truly competitive in his attempt to win back the White House. His appearance also gives both parties a boost — the cash-strapped Republicans expected to make a bigger haul with Trump as the headliner and Democrats get a chance to stir up their base amid concerns about complacency.

The polls say this will be a base election since both men aren’t well-liked. Everyone has decided already, just like in 2016 and 2020. Trump is slightly more popular, though it’s nothing to write home about. Still, Trump voters live in areas where elections are decided. The anti-Trump faction, which is overrepresented in media coverage, will either begrudgingly vote for Trump or become Democrats, though many are already there. Yet, even the most ardent anti-Trump Republicans are infuriated over Biden’s reckless Israel policy, where arms shipments were withheld due to the IDF’s operations in Rafah.

Meanwhile, Biden is having issues with union workers, Blacks, Hispanics, young people, and Muslim voters. We have a long way to go, but dozens of polls indicate that Biden is heading for defeat if nothing changes.

Last Note: The podium malfunction doesn't top the 2016 'turn off the lights' chant: