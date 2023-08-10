Another CA School District May Soon Adopt a Policy to Protect Parents' Rights

A California school district may adopt a policy that protects parents’ rights by keeping them in the loop about their child’s gender identity, following in the footsteps of another nearby school district.

According to The Sacramento Bee, the Murrieta Valley Unified School District board will take up a measure that would require school staff to “out” trans kids to their parents instead of keeping it a secret.

Late last month, board members of the Chino Valley Unified School District in California voted in favor of a policy that would require school officials to inform parents if their child identifies as “transgender, as Townhall covered. This would include if the child wants to go by preferred pronouns, a chosen name, or wants to join school programs that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex.

Reportedly, Murrieta Valley Unified’s school board President Paul Diffley told reporters that Chino Valley’s decision was “an interesting guide” for what the board could do.

Tony Thurmond, the California state superintendent of public instruction, spoke at the meeting, according to CBS.

“I support parent rights,” he reportedly said, before adding that he supports the safety of students and that “what I saw here tonight was just catering to a mob mentality that has disregard for the safety of many of our students who are vulnerable and at risk."

As a result, Democratic California Attorney General Rob Bonta launched a civil rights investigation into the school district.

“Chino Valley Unified’s forced outing policy threatens the safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ students vulnerable to harassment and potential abuse from peers and family members unaccepting of their gender identity,” Bonta said in a statement, according to the Bee.

Reportedly, the California Department of Education calls for school staffers to conceal “transgender” students’ gender transitions from parents. Townhall has covered how many school districts across the country have been exposed for pushing these kinds of policies, including in Colorado, Virginia, Kansas, and other areas of California. In May, a school district in Cincinnati, Ohio was exposed for instructing teachers to report child abuse to protective services if a “transgender” student’s parents are not supportive of their gender identity.