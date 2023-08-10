Biden Blasted Over Deal He Just Made With the 'Butchers in Tehran'
The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About
What the January 6 Committee Did With the Evidence Undercuts a Huge Dem...
Why the Nation's Largest Independent Trucking Group Is Incensed Over This GOP Bill
Cori Bush's Tweet Eulogizing Michael Brown Slapped With a Community Note
Texas Republicans Say No Funding for DHS Until Border Crisis Is Under Control
Mayor Eric Adams Warns Border Crisis Could 'Decimate' His Sanctuary City
Hollywood Misses a Plot Point, There’s More Kamala Karma Adjustment, and Brown Bag...
Why This Campaign to Change the Washington Commanders' Name Is Going Viral
Democrat Ruling Class Goes the Way of Banana Republics to Eliminate Opposition
Kamala Harris Gets Brutally Fact Checked and It Shows Just How Oblivious She...
Nikki Haley Has Spruced Up Her RNC Loyalty Pledge
Study Claims Women Who Undergo Irreversible Transgender ‘Top Surgery’ Have No Regrets
Joe Manchin Reveals Potentially Big News About His Political Future
Tipsheet

Another CA School District May Soon Adopt a Policy to Protect Parents' Rights

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  August 10, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

A California school district may adopt a policy that protects parents’ rights by keeping them in the loop about their child’s gender identity, following in the footsteps of another nearby school district. 

According to The Sacramento Bee, the Murrieta Valley Unified School District board will take up a measure that would require school staff to “out” trans kids to their parents instead of keeping it a secret.

Late last month, board members of the Chino Valley Unified School District in California voted in favor of a policy that would require school officials to inform parents if their child identifies as “transgender, as Townhall covered. This would include if the child wants to go by preferred pronouns, a chosen name, or wants to join school programs that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex. 

Reportedly, Murrieta Valley Unified’s school board President Paul Diffley told reporters that Chino Valley’s decision was “an interesting guide” for what the board could do.

Tony Thurmond, the California state superintendent of public instruction, spoke at the meeting, according to CBS.

“I support parent rights,” he reportedly said, before adding that he supports the safety of students and that “what I saw here tonight was just catering to a mob mentality that has disregard for the safety of many of our students who are vulnerable and at risk."

Recommended

Guess What Hunter Biden Wanted Removed From Burisma's Website Matt Vespa

As a result, Democratic California Attorney General Rob Bonta launched a civil rights investigation into the school district. 

“Chino Valley Unified’s forced outing policy threatens the safety and well-being of LGBTQ+ students vulnerable to harassment and potential abuse from peers and family members unaccepting of their gender identity,” Bonta said in a statement, according to the Bee.

Reportedly, the California Department of Education calls for school staffers to conceal “transgender” students’ gender transitions from parents. Townhall has covered how many school districts across the country have been exposed for pushing these kinds of policies, including in Colorado, Virginia, Kansas, and other areas of California. In May, a school district in Cincinnati, Ohio was exposed for instructing teachers to report child abuse to protective services if a “transgender” student’s parents are not supportive of their gender identity.

Tags: PARENTAL RIGHTS EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess What Hunter Biden Wanted Removed From Burisma's Website Matt Vespa
Watch What Happens When Sen. Warren Is Asked About Biden Family's Payments Julio Rosas
Angry Young Men Are Going To Disrupt The Garbage Paradigm Kurt Schlichter
Kamala Harris Gets Brutally Fact Checked and It Shows Just How Oblivious She Is to Reality Sarah Arnold
Joe Manchin Reveals Potentially Big News About His Political Future Rebecca Downs
Cori Bush's Tweet Eulogizing Michael Brown Slapped With a Community Note Julio Rosas

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Guess What Hunter Biden Wanted Removed From Burisma's Website Matt Vespa