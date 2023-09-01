Parents Launch Ballot Initiative to Protect Children From Transgender Surgeries, Preserve Women’s Sports

California parents are taking matters into their own hands and are launching a ballot initiative to allow voters to decide on issues surrounding children and the transgender agenda.

According to California Public Radio, the newly-formed group, Protect Kids California, would petition for three ballot measures (via CAPRadio):

Ban transgender minors from receiving gender-affirming medical care

Ban trans girls from girls’ competitive sports and girls’ locker rooms and bathrooms

Require public schools to disclose a student's gender identity to their parents, if the child is out at school

The group’s co-founder, Jonathan Zachreson, is a member of the Roseville City School Board and reportedly founded an organization focused on reopening schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a system in California that sells false choices and false hope to parents and their kids,” he said during a Monday press conference about the initiative petitions. “This bill of lies has been sold to many young people, especially young women, in California.”

The organization reportedly said that the ballot initiative proposals were submitted to the Attorney General on Monday. They will need to get a title and summary before collecting signatures.

California has implemented policies over the years that do not protect parental rights. Townhall reported this week that California Attorney General Rob Bonta filed a lawsuit against a school district that implemented a policy requiring staffers to inform parents of their children’s gender identity.

The Chino Valley Unified School District in San Bernardino County adopted a new policy that protects parental rights by requiring them be notified if their child begins going by a chosen name, preferred pronouns, or wants to use restrooms that align with their “gender identity” instead of their biological sex, which Townhall previously reported. This decision sparked other school districts, such as the nearby Murrieta Valley Unified School District and Orange Unified, to do the same.

In a statement to The New York Times, California’s Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta said that the Chino Valley policy “wrongfully endangers the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of nonconforming students who lack an accepting environment in the classroom and at home.” He added that the lawsuit serves as a “message” that “we will never stop fighting for the civil rights of LGBTQ+ students.”

Sonja Shaw, the Chino Valley school board president, responded in a statement to the Times.

“Bring it,” Shaw said. “This is another ploy to stop all the districts around California from adopting a common sense legal policy. We will stand our ground and protect our children with all we can because we are not breaking the law.”