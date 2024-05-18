Donald Trump Has Another Brutal Post About Joe Biden

If you’re a fan of the late Tom Petty, you’ll either love or hate this edited clip featuring a parody of the song “Free Fallin’” by “Joe Biden and the Alzheimers.” The lyrics are tweaked and spliced together with various times Joe Biden seemed aloof during public events. The clips of Joe falling are where the chorus kicks into high gear. And Donald Trump posted it on his social media account:

Respect to whoever made this gem pic.twitter.com/rSxoZGerLB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 16, 2024

It’s not the first time the former president has taken a swipe at Biden. His age and mental health have been the primary focus, with mock commercials featuring the White House as an assisted living facility. Nancy Pelosi walking side-by-side with Biden was cut into a Visiting Angels advertisement.

Trump just posted this on Truth Social.



😄 pic.twitter.com/psLldkfiGr — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) January 12, 2024





The president’s age and mental health are concerns for voters, even among liberals, who aren’t enthused to vote for him. Over 60 percent in a Gallup poll feel that Biden doesn’t deserve a second term, with an overwhelming 86 percent feeling that Biden is too old to run for a second term. That was from a Washington Post/ ABC News poll last February. Biden is also facing a tenuous economy and a foreign policy headache with Israel, which isn't a major pickle, though he's making it one. It's due to Michigan slipping away, along with being forced to cater to liberal youngsters who are antisemitic and pro-Hamas. It's a move that's not done home any favors with American Jewish voters who find themselves at a political crossroads over the war in Gaza.