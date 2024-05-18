'ISIS Dry Run'? We Know How Two Jordanians Tried to Infiltrate a US...
Tipsheet

Donald Trump Has Another Brutal Post About Joe Biden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  May 18, 2024 7:00 AM
Maansi Srivastava/The New York Times via AP, Pool

If you’re a fan of the late Tom Petty, you’ll either love or hate this edited clip featuring a parody of the song “Free Fallin’” by “Joe Biden and the Alzheimers.” The lyrics are tweaked and spliced together with various times Joe Biden seemed aloof during public events. The clips of Joe falling are where the chorus kicks into high gear. And Donald Trump posted it on his social media account:

It’s not the first time the former president has taken a swipe at Biden. His age and mental health have been the primary focus, with mock commercials featuring the White House as an assisted living facility. Nancy Pelosi walking side-by-side with Biden was cut into a Visiting Angels advertisement.


The president’s age and mental health are concerns for voters, even among liberals, who aren’t enthused to vote for him. Over 60 percent in a Gallup poll feel that Biden doesn’t deserve a second term, with an overwhelming 86 percent feeling that Biden is too old to run for a second term. That was from a Washington Post/ ABC News poll last February. Biden is also facing a tenuous economy and a foreign policy headache with Israel, which isn't a major pickle, though he's making it one. It's due to Michigan slipping away, along with being forced to cater to liberal youngsters who are antisemitic and pro-Hamas. It's a move that's not done home any favors with American Jewish voters who find themselves at a political crossroads over the war in Gaza.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

