Border Patrol Caught 10 Illegal Immigrant Sex Offenders in 3 Days

Last week, a Border Patrol chief said that agents at the U.S.-Mexico border caught 10 illegal immigrant sex offenders in three days.

Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz shared the statistics in a tweet. He shared that 10 sex offenders, four gang members, and 100 pills of fentanyl were caught at the border. In addition, Border Patrol agents rescued 91 people.

3-Day Recap…

•71 lbs. of Meth

•100 pills of Fentanyl

•2,690 migrants, 10 large groups

•10 Sex Offenders

•4 Gang Members

•1 Murderer

•1 Injury to a Child

•91 Rescues



The dangers are real.

Great work by our agents.

#USBP #Heroes#BorderPatrol pic.twitter.com/yB7cEi1mLg — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) September 6, 2022

Earlier this month, Fox News reported that Border Patrol agents apprehended 21 gang members and two sex offenders.

As Julio covered, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed in a recent interview that the U.S.-Mexico border is “secure” and the way to deal with the border crisis is to provide a “pathway to citizenship.” When President Joe Biden took office, he planned for Harris to handle the border crisis.

“The border is secure, but we also have a broken immigration system, in particular, over the last four years before we came in, and it needs to be fixed,” she said in an interview with NBC News anchor Chuck Todd.

Todd pressed Harris, noting that the U.S. will have two million people cross the border, a record high.

“You’re confident this border’s secure?” he asked.

“We have a secure border, and that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration,” Harris answered. "But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years. We also have to put into place a law and a plan for a pathway for citizenship for the millions of people who are here and are prepared to do what is legally required to gain citizenship."

Kamala Harris insists that “the border is secure.” pic.twitter.com/LiEEBtju4r — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 12, 2022

This year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) began sending illegal immigrants on buses to Democrat-led cities, such as Washington, D.C.and New York City, to deal with the overwhelming border crisis. As a result, Washington, D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau (D) complained during a press conference this month that the influx of migrants has turned the city into a border town. And Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot reportedly sent migrants who arrived in the Windy City to towns outside the city limits without giving notice to the town where the migrants were sent to.

Katie reported this week that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is unveiling a new plan to send immigrants in D.C. to other parts of the country.

Previously, Bowser declared a “public emergency” over the number of illegal immigrants sent to the nation’s capital. Bowser requested help from the National Guard twice to process the immigrants. The Pentagon shot down both requests.