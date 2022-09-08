Lori Lightfoot Welcomed Migrants Bused to Chicago...But Then They Were Sent Outside the City

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) made a big show of welcoming migrants who wanted to reach the city in buses provided by the state of Texas, but new reporting revealed some of the migrants were sent to stay outside city limits.

WGN reported migrants, who illegally crossed the southern border and then released by Border Patrol, were sent to the village of Burr Ridge, which is located in Cook and DuPage Counties. On top of sending migrants to the portion of Burr Ridge that is in DuPage County, the mayor says they did not receive advanced notice. Lightfoot had criticized Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) for not better coordinating with the city on the buses' arrival.

"I am concerned neither the village administrator nor I were told about this," Burr Ridge Mayor Gary Grasso told WGN. “We want to know: Why Burr Ridge?"

Another busload of 75 people arrived to Chicago on Wednesday. A spokesperson for Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker (D) defended moving the migrants outside of Cook County:

"The state is working with our partners at the City of Chicago and Cook County along with advocacy organizations to welcome those seeking asylum in the United States and provide them stability as they work to build a new life in Illinois. The state has a prior relationship with the hotel being used in the suburbs and their staff has done amazing work welcoming refugees and asylum seekers before, so it is interesting that local officials are choosing this specific instance to gripe to the press about this specific group of asylum seekers that consists of about 30 families. Gov. Pritzker has made it clear that Illinois is welcoming state and xenophobia has no home here."