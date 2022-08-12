DC Mayor Bowser Renews Request for National Guard Help for Migrant ‘Crisis’

On Thursday, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) renewed her request for the D.C. National Guard to help support the immigrants arriving to the city in busloads from the southern border. The Pentagon denied her initial request last week.

“We need help from our federal partners as we seek to stabilize and manage our operating environment in this critical moment,” Bowser tweeted Thursday. “I have been honored to work with the men and women of the DC National Guard many times and today we renewed our request for their assistance.”

In the tweet, Bowser shared an image of the letter addressed to Secretary Lloyd Austin. She described the influx of migrants in our nation’s capital as a “humanitarian crisis.” Specifically, Bowser asked for 90 days of assistance from the D.C. National Guard from August 22 and reevaluation on December 1. She mentioned that most migrants are passing through with no intention of staying in the DMV area.

In addition, Bowser pointed to the fact that her 40-something requests for assistance from the D.C. National Guard in the past have been granted.

Ultimately, and once again, our hope is that the DCNG can aid in strengthening local efforts beginning August 22 and extending for the next 90 days. We need help from our federal partners as we seek to stabilize and manage our operating environment in this critical moment.

This week, Townhall covered how Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R ) penned an op-ed for Fox News asking the Democratic mayors of New York City and Washington, D.C. to call on the Biden administration to take action on the border crisis. Since last month, Abbott has been sending busloads of migrants from the border to both D.C. and NYC, which is a sanctuary city.

Townhall reported late last month how Bowser said the city reached a “tipping point” with the number of migrants Abbott sent to the city. Bowser called on the National Guard to help process the thousands of migrants. Her initial request, as mentioned before, was turned down.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams, on the other hand, said during a press conference this week that he will send New Yorkers to Texas to campaign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke in response to Abbott sending immigrants to the city.

"I already called all of my friends in Texas and told them how to cast their vote. And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old fashion door knocking because we have to, for the good of America, get him out of office," Adams said Tuesday.

Eric Adams says he is "deeply contemplating taking a busload of New Yorkers to Texas" to campaign against Greg Abbott in response to him busing 4,000 illegal migrants to his city. pic.twitter.com/0VqmQkREfM — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 9, 2022

In response, Abbott told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner that he kind of “feels like Clint Eastwood.”

“Go ahead Mayor, make my day,” Abbott said. “There could hardly be anything better to aid my campaign against Beto O’Rourke than to have Beto O’Rourke have his campaign aided by a bunch of New Yorkers that will not be viewed very positively in Texas.”