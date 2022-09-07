New Poll Shows How Many Democrats Believe Men Can Get Pregnant

Townhall reported in May how a Mother's Day ad in Calvin Klein included a pregnant transgender "man" shortly before giving birth. The advertisement faced backlash on social media. Many users pointed out that the ad was "confusing" and felt like the company was virtue signaling.

Shortly after, pro-abortion advocate Khiara M. Bridges, a professor of law at UC Berkeley School of Law, told Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on abortion policy that it is "transphobic" to suggest that only women can become pregnant.

This week, a new poll conducted by WPA Intelligence and shared with The Daily Wire found that almost one in four Democratic voters believe that men can get pregnant.

The online survey, conducted from August 22-25, found that 22 percent of Democrats agree with the statement "Some men can get pregnant." Specifically, 36 percent of white, college-educated female Democrats agree with this statement.

"Overall, few Americans think men can get pregnant," said WPA Intelligence Managing Director Conor Maguire. "But with 36% of a core Democratic constituency (college-educated white Democratic women) and one out of five Democrat voters believing this, one can see why Democratic leaders coddle the radical gender theory movement."

Liberals in the media and the current presidential administration use phrases like "pregnant people" to be "inclusive" to all genders, pushing the agenda that sex and gender are not the same.

In April, Townhall reported how two female prisoners housed at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, an all-women's prison in Clinton, New Jersey, fell pregnant after they each had sex with an inmate who identified as a transgender woman. The facility housed 27 transgender prisoners at the time and over 800 women altogether.

Daily Mail reported that Demitrius "Demi" Minor, a 27-year-old biological male, admitted to impregnating both women. Shortly after, Minor was moved from Edna Mahan to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility and complained about the experience in a blog post titled "Being Forced to Live in a Male Prison" on July 15.

When news initially broke that Minor impregnated two inmates at Edna Mahan, women's rights activist Kara Dansky appeared in an interview with Fox News where she slammed the facility for allowing transgender inmates.

"The story that's happening in New Jersey is obviously horrible for so many reasons. We need to not have men being housed in women's prisons," Dansky said in the interview.

"But, a couple takeaways from this that I just want to point out are, first of all, the state is not getting away with this by telling its residents that they are housing men in women's prisons. What they are doing, of course, is they are telling the residents that they are housing so-called 'transgender women' or 'trans women' in women's prisons, suggesting that there is some sort of subcategory that is called 'transgender women' or 'trans women' and it's not true. The fact of this story shoots a hole right through the trope that 'trans women are women," Dansky added.