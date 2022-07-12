Abortion

Dem Calls Hawley 'Transphobic' for Saying Only Women Can Get Pregnant... Then It Gets Interesting

Jul 12, 2022
On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on abortion policy in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The Court overturned landmark cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey

In the hearing, a pro-abortion advocate, Khiara M. Bridges, who is a professor of law at UC Berkeley School of Law, told Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley that it is “transphobic” for him to suggest that only biological women can become pregnant. According to her law school bio, Bridges specializes in the intersectionality of class, race and reproductive issues.

“We can recognize that this issue [abortion] impacts women while also recognizing that it impacts other groups. Those things are not mutually exclusive, Sen. Hawley,” she said.

“I want to recognize that your line of questioning is transphobic and it opens up trans people to violence by not recognizing them as –” she continued. 

“You’re saying that I’m opening up people to violence by asking whether or not women are the folks who can have pregnancies?” Hawley responded. 

“I want to note one out of five transgender persons have attempted suicide–” she retorted.

 “Because of my line of questioning?” Hawley interjected.

“Because denying that trans people exist and pretending not to know that they exist is dangerous,” she said.

“I’m denying that trans people exist by asking you if you’re talking about women having pregnancies?”

“Do you believe that men can get pregnant?” Bridges asked.

“No. I don’t think men can get pregnant,” Hawley answered. 

“You are denying that trans people exist,” Bridges exclaimed.

“And that leads to violence? Is this how you run your classroom? Are students allowed to question you or are they also treated like this where they are told that they’re opening up people to violence by questioning?” Hawley asked.

Watch the exchange below.

