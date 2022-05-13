Transgender

Calvin Klein Includes Pregnant Transgender ‘Man’ in Mother’s Day Ad

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: May 13, 2022 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Calvin Klein Includes Pregnant Transgender ‘Man’ in Mother’s Day Ad

Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

On Mother’s Day, lifestyle brand Calvin Klein posted a series of photos commemorating the holiday, one which included a pregnant transgender “man.”

“Today, in support of women and mothers all over the world, we’re spotlighting the realities of new families,” the caption on the photo read. 

@erikafeeh and @roberto_bete are expecting parents from Brazil. Roberto is due to give birth to his and Erika’s son Noah any day now.”

While some comments were supportive of the post, many users pointed out that they felt “confused” and that the company was virtue signaling. Other users wrote they would never purchase products from the brand again and that they would see more of its products on the discount racks at off-price retailers.

The brand shared a statement shortly after. 

“We embrace this platform as an inclusive and respectful environment for individualism and self-expression. At Calvin Klein, we tolerate everything except intolerance— any intolerant commentary will be removed, and any accounts issuing hateful statements may be blocked,” the company wrote. “We look forward to continuing a positive and inclusive dialogue in partnership with our community.”

Last month, tech giant Apple rolled out a “pregnant man” emoji and a “pregnant person” emoji, as well as several other “gender neutral” emojis.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Psaki Explains Why Border Processing Centers Have Pallets of Baby Formula
Katie Pavlich

Is This the Most Inappropriate Homework Assignment Ever Given to Four-Year-Old Kids?
Matt Vespa
The Piece of Information That Ashley Judd Is Very 'Uncomfortable' Sharing About Her Mother's Suicide
Matt Vespa
Biden Finally Addresses the Baby Formula Crisis Because It's 'On the Front of Every Newspaper'
Katie Pavlich
House Dems Shoot Down GOP Effort to Prevent Illegal Immigrants Using Arrest Warrants as IDs
Julio Rosas
Is Biden's Dithering on Forgiving College Debt a Sign He Knows It's Bad Policy...Or Just Dementia?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular