Transgender Prisoner Who Impregnated Two Inmates Removed from Women's Prison

A biological male transgender woman who impregnated two female prisoners has been removed and sent to a different facility.

To recap, Townhall reported in April how two female prisoners housed at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility, an all-women’s prison in Clinton, New Jersey, fell pregnant after they each had sex with an inmate who identifies as transgender. The facility housed 27 transgender prisoners at the time and over 800 women altogether. The Daily Mail wrote that Demitrius “Demi” Minor, who is 27, admitted to impregnating both women.

Trans woman Demetrius "Demi" Minor (pictured) has been transferred to a new facility in NJ after impregnating 2 women at a female prison. Minor is serving 30 years for killing her foster father. @ACLUNJ had sued NJ to force the state to house trans prisoners where they want. pic.twitter.com/zANjMaD6bY — Andy Ngô ?????? (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2022

Minor was reportedly moved last month from the Edna Mahan facility to the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility. Minor is serving a 30-year sentence for manslaughter, according to the New York Post.

The Post added that Minor wrote about the experience in a blog post titled “Being Forced to Live in a Male Prison” on July 15.

“On June 24, 2022 I was shipped to Garden State Youth Correctional Facility (male facility), due to the fact that I had hung myself in the van,” Minor wrote. “Subsequently I was transferred to New Jersey State Prison, where guards continued to call me he and him….I was called he and him well over 30 times, this has not happened to me in years being referred to primarily as a man,” adding that “I [attempted] to ask Officers if I could be strip searched by a female officer which I felt comfortable doing …The Lieutenant refused and mocked me as I asked for this.”

“This is the hell that NJDOC wants to put me through, this is my punishment for what occurs over 2 months ago, they have violated my right to be safe and free from sexual harassment, by putting me in one of the most violent youth Correctional facilities,” Minor added. “While living here at GYSC, I have found my self under attack by young inmates who are immature and just plain ignorant towards a person like me…I don’t think DOC realizes the psychological damage that has been done from moving me out of a womens prison to a male facility, its harsh and, I don’t know what its like to live as a man, and In refuse to ever revert back to such habits or behavior.”

In June, Minor published a blog post claiming that an administrator ordered Minor to be sent away after the two female inmates became pregnant.

“None of this pregnancy was planned,” Minor wrote, adding “yet because I am a woman who is transgender The Associate Administrator Ryan O’Dea has ordered me to be shipped out of state and said that I am a threate to all the ‘cisgender’ women here.”

The Post added that in 2021, New Jersey enacted a policy to allow prisoners to be housed according to their “gender identity.”

After news broke in April that Minor impregnated two inmates, women’s rights activist Kara Dansky appeared in an interview with Fox News where she slammed the prison for allowing transgender inmates.

“The story that’s happening in New Jersey is obviously horrible for so many reasons. We need to not have men being housed in women’s prisons,” Dansky said in the interview.

“But, a couple takeaways from this that I just want to point out are first of all, the state is not getting away with this by telling its residents that they are housing men in women’s prisons. What are doing, of course, is they are telling the residents that they are housing so-called ‘transgender women’ or ‘trans women’ in women’s prisons, suggesting that there is some sort of subcategory that is called ‘transgender women’ or ‘trans women’ and it’s not true. The fact of this story shoots a hole right through the trope that ‘trans women are women,” Dansky added.

“Obviously, that is not true, because the individuals that are the focus of this story impregnated women and every thinking adult, no matter what the president of the United States has to say on the matter, knows that there is no category of women who can impregnate women,” she continued. “As far as I know, 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, have some form of law or policy in place that mandates the housing of men in women’s prisons.”

Last month, Dansky told me in an interview on the 50th anniversary of Title IX that she is a Democrat but is “extremely disappointed” by how the Biden administration is erasing women and girls by redefining sex to include gender identity.

"Speaking solely for myself, I'm a lifelong Democrat. And I'm extremely disappointed in the current administration's attack on women's rights by redefining sex to include gender identity throughout federal administrative law," Dansky said.

"There's a bill pending in the Senate right now, called the 'Equality Act,' which would be a disaster for women and girls because it would redefine sex to include gender identity throughout federal civil rights law," she added.