Elizabeth Warren Declares War on Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is declaring war on crisis pregnancy centers in her state while lamenting the fact they outnumber abortion clinics 3-1.

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren: “We need to put a stop” to crisis pregnancy centers “right now.” pic.twitter.com/PzhBe21AGk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2022

Last week, she introduced legislation to crack down on pro-life clinics that help pregnant women in crisis.

With Roe gone, it’s more important than ever to crack down on so-called "crisis pregnancy centers" that mislead and deceive patients seeking abortion care. My bill with @SenatorMenendez would stop these harmful practices.https://t.co/kOoa9GWLyk — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 28, 2022

In Massachusetts, so-called crisis pregnancy centers outnumber legitimate abortion care providers 3 to 1. We need to crack down on the deceptive practices these centers use to prevent people from getting abortion care, and I've got a bill to do just that.https://t.co/nEtJeb17UK — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 3, 2022

Since a draft opinion of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was leaked in early May, dozens of violent attacks have been carried out against crisis pregnancy centers in cities across the country.

Life Choices, a crisis pregnancy center in Longmont, was attacked by domestic terrorists last night. I sure hope @jaredpolis and @pweiser will condemn this attack and use the force of law to protect other Coloradans from similar threats. pic.twitter.com/uN2V8m7Hlo — Jeff Hunt (@jeffhunt) June 25, 2022

The Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center helps women and infants who need help. They give emotional, spiritual, and material support to the poor, the struggling and the neglected.



For this, they are hated.



Know that. https://t.co/szFrrcdifT — Christopher Bedford (@CBedfordDC) June 3, 2022

The Antifa-linked group Jane's Revenge wrote a letter three weeks ago vowing to do more.

"We were unsurprised to see thirty days come and thirty days pass with no sign of consilience or even bare-minimum self-reflection from you who impersonate healthcare providers in order to harm the vulnerable. History may not repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes, and we’ve already seen such stanzas where medical autonomy is stripped away, humanity is increasingly criminalized, and merely surviving becomes largely untenable," the group released in a statement.

"Your thirty days expired yesterday. We offered an honourable way out. You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue. We have demonstrated in the past month how easy and fun it is to attack," they threatened. "We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves. We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures. Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti."