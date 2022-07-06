Pro-Life

Elizabeth Warren Declares War on Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 06, 2022 4:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Elizabeth Warren Declares War on Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola

Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is declaring war on crisis pregnancy centers in her state while lamenting the fact they outnumber abortion clinics 3-1. 

Last week, she introduced legislation to crack down on pro-life clinics that help pregnant women in crisis. 

Since a draft opinion of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization was leaked in early May, dozens of violent attacks have been carried out against crisis pregnancy centers in cities across the country. 

The Antifa-linked group Jane's Revenge wrote a letter three weeks ago vowing to do more. 

"We were unsurprised to see thirty days come and thirty days pass with no sign of consilience or even bare-minimum self-reflection from you who impersonate healthcare providers in order to harm the vulnerable. History may not repeat itself, but it certainly rhymes, and we’ve already seen such stanzas where medical autonomy is stripped away, humanity is increasingly criminalized, and merely surviving becomes largely untenable," the group released in a statement. 

"Your thirty days expired yesterday. We offered an honourable way out. You could have walked away. Now the leash is off. And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue. We have demonstrated in the past month how easy and fun it is to attack," they threatened. "We are versatile, we are mercurial, and we answer to no one but ourselves. We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures. Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Bad Timing: Biden Wanted to Nominate Pro-Life Judge the Day Roe v. Wade Was Overturned
Matt Vespa
Lindsey Graham to Challenge 'All Politics' Subpoena
Sarah Arnold
Kamala Harris Makes Even the Easy Stuff Look Like a Tire Fire
VIP
Matt Vespa
POLITICO Joins in on Covering Democrats' Frustration With Joe Biden
Rebecca Downs
Wash. School Board Director Wants to Expose 'Sexual Pleasure’ to 9-Year-Olds
Sarah Arnold
Biden's Communications Director Is Calling It Quits
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular