Democratic Governor Allows Bill Prohibiting Transgender Athletes from Women's Sports to Take Effect

Transgender athletes in Louisiana are prohibited from competing on women and girls’ sports teams after Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards allowed a bill to become law without his signature.

USA Today noted that the Governor was opposed to the legislation but saw the bill as inevitable.

"It was obvious to me after two years it was going to become law whether or not I signed or vetoed the bill," Edwards reportedly said Monday night.

Republican state Sen. Beth Mizell told USA Today that the bill will protect women in sports from competing against biological males who have an advantage.

"Women have worked too hard for too long to get to the competitive level we have attained to now face an unfair playing field," Mizell told USA Today.

Democrats opposed to the legislation described it as an “attack” on children.

During a debate, state Republican Rep. Laurie Schlegel pointed to biological male “transgender” swimmer Will “Lia” Thomas as an example of why legislation protecting women’s sports is popping up across the country.

"What's become more apparent (since 2021) is we need to protect women's sports," Schlegel said.

Late last month, Townhall covered how Thomas said in an interview that transgender athletes don’t pose a threat to women’s sports.

“Trans people don’t transition for athletics. We transition to be happy and authentic and our true selves,” Thomas said in the interview. “Transitioning to get an advantage is not something that ever factors into our decisions.”

Following this controversy, several other states have enacted legislation similar to Louisiana’s to protect women’s sports. This includes South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.