GOP Governor Signs Bill Banning Biological Males From Women’s Sports

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican, signed a bill Thursday prohibiting biological male athletes from playing in K-12 and college sports on women’s teams.

According to Axios Des Moines, the bill takes effect immediately. The Iowa Senate reportedly passed the bill along party lines on Wednesday.

"Forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity and it's completely unfair," Reynolds stated prior to the signing.

Protecting girls sports in Iowa! It's a fairness issue! Today I signed HF2416 into law, which allows participation in sports based upon the biological sex listed on the athlete’s birth certificate. pic.twitter.com/HdOY2Ck2tW — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) March 3, 2022

According to local outlet WGEM, Reynolds described the bill as a “victory for girls’ sports in Iowa.”

“No amount of talent, training or effort can make up for the natural physical advantages males have over females. It’s simply a reality of human biology. Forcing females to compete against males is the opposite of inclusivity and it’s absolutely unfair,” she added.

This week, Reynolds delivered the Republican Address to the Nation following President Biden’s State of the Union address. In her remarks, Reynolds said that Republicans are leading the way promoting pro-family, pro-life causes.

In Biden’s address, he said that Congress needs to pass the Equality Act to protect “younger” transgender Americans.

“The onslaught of state laws targeting transgender Americans and their families is wrong. As I said last year, especially to our younger transgender Americans, I will always have your back as your President,” he said.

This week, as Townhall covered, GOP Senate candidate Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who represents Missouri’s fourth congressional district, was suspended from her Twitter account over a tweet targeted at biological male athlete William “Lia” Thomas, who is competing on the women’s swim team at University of Pennsylvania. Thomas has been at the center of controversy for dominating the sport and breaking records previously held by biological women.

As I covered, Hartzler released an ad via Twitter for her Senate campaign last month that was aimed at Thomas.

“Meet William Thomas, ranked No. 462 in men’s swimming. Meet Lia Thomas, ranked No. 1 in women’s swimming,” Hartzler said in the ad, showing side-by-side photos of “William” Thomas and “Lia” Thomas.

“Only one problem: it’s the same person,” Hartzler continued. “Some people are afraid to talk about it.”

“I ran and coached girl's track and I won’t look away while woke liberals destroy women’s sports,” she concluded. “Women’s sports are for women. Not men pretending to be women.”

Today, the Indiana Senate passed a ban on biological males playing on women's sports teams. The legislation will go to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb's desk to be signed into law.