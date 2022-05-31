transgender athletes

Lia Thomas Says Transgender Athletes Don’t Pose a Threat to Women’s Sports

Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: May 31, 2022 11:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

Biological male “transgender” swimmer Will “Lia” Thomas claimed in an interview this week that transgender athletes do not pose a threat to women’s sports. Thomas made headlines this past season for competing on the women’s swim team at University of Pennsylvania after competing on the men’s team for several years. Thomas won a race at the NCAA swimming championships in March.

Townhall has covered how several members of Thomas’ team have anonymously come forward in recent months and told outlets that Thomas mocks competing on the women’s team and creates an uncomfortable environment in the locker room.

In the interview, Thomas doubled-down on competing against women and told ABC News’ Juju Chang that “she” is eyeing the Olympics. 

“There are some who look at the data and suggest that you’re enjoying a competitive advantage,” Chang said to Thomas. “What do you say to that?”

“There’s a lot of factors that go into a race and how well you do and the biggest change for me is that I’m happy,” Thomas retorted. “Sophomore year, I had my best times competing with the men, I was miserable. And so, having that be lifted is incredibly relieving and allows me to put my all into training and to racing.”

“Trans people don’t transition for athletics. We transition to be happy and authentic and our true selves,” Thomas added. “Transitioning to get an advantage is not something that ever factors into our decisions.”

Chang then pressed Thomas about the sixteen teammates on the UPenn women’s swim team who anonymously signed a letter stating that Thomas should not be allowed to compete against biological women.

“The women who signed the letter anonymously said that they absolutely supported their right to transition but they simply think it’s unfair for you to compete against cisgendered women,” Chang pressed. 

“You can’t go halfway and say ‘I support trans women and trans people’ but only to a certain point,” Thomas claimed. “Trans women are not a threat to women’s sports.”

On Friday, British cyclist “Emily” Bridges, who is a biological male, said in an interview with DIVA Magazine that there is “no advantage” for biological males competing against women. Bridges was barred from a women’s race recently, which Townhall reported.

