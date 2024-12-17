VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Tipsheet

Mayhem Erupts After a Comedian Tells a Joke About Mexican Food

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 17, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Recently, there was mayhem during ‘Dr. Phil’s show: comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made a joke about Mexican food that did not sit well with a white woman sitting in the audience. Hinchcliffe was the one who made that bad joke about Puerto Rico during Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally. Hinchcliffe made the joke, which wasn’t well-received, but Trump got blamed for it anyway. Also, while the joke fell flat, it didn’t impact the race, as Trump still won. Liberals desperately wanted that to be some disqualifying event or tipping point, but it wasn’t because no one cared.

Hinchcliffe and comedian Adam Ray, who’s on tour, dressed as ‘Dr. Phil’ for this event, but little did anyone know that chaos would ensue. There was a legitimate brawl in the audience over this joke, whatever it was. The funny thing is that, like clockwork, it was the humorless white leftist female who created the scene, something that Hinchcliffe pointed out while quipping that these antics are the reason why he moved to Texas.

Liberals can't take a joke, and their reactions are so often over the top and ridiculous. It wouldn't shock me if this were staged, but it doesn't seem that way. If something isn't funny, don't laugh or leave. You don't want to start a fight unless Tyler Durden orders you to, but that's also not going to happen because Tyler isn't real. 

Mr. Hinchcliffe is also known for brutally roasting Tom Brady during his roast on Netflix.

Tags: WOKE

