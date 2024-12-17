Harris' Digital Director Reveals the ‘Ominous’ Moment Where He Knew Something Was Wrong
Must Watch: With Trudeau's Leftists in Meltdown, Canada's Conservative Opposition Leader Gave This Speech

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  December 17, 2024 10:05 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

We've been covering Canada's upcoming election and the downward spiral of leftist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for well over a year.  You're aware that the Trudeau government has imported and allowed an anti-Semitism crisis to fester like an open wound.  You also know that Trudeau, unaffectionately known as Prime Minister Blackface, has been exposed as a deluded hypocrite multiple times over, and has sunk badly in the polls.  And you may recall that the Conservative opposition, led by the talented and deft Pierre Poilievre, was already on the precipice of a resounding electoral victory.  That was before the meltdown of the past 24 hours, in which Trudeau's government has been coming apart at the seams -- very publicly -- as Madeline and Matt started to cover yesterday.  The Liberal government has put out a new budget with a truly shocking (by Canadian standards) deficit. Trudeau's top minister in this realm resigned before its announcement, and she didn't hold back:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced the biggest test of his political career after Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, long one of his most powerful and loyal ministers, resigned from the Cabinet on Monday... Freeland, who was also deputy prime minister, said Trudeau had told her on Friday he no longer wanted her to serve as finance minister and offered her another role in the Cabinet. But she said in her resignation letter that the only “honest and viable path” was to leave the Cabinet. “For the past number of weeks, you and I have found ourselves at odds about the best path forward for Canada,” Freeland said...Freeland and Trudeau disagreed about a two-month sales tax holiday and 250 Canadian dollar ($175) checks to Canadians that were recently announced. Freeland said Canada is dealing with Trump’s threat to impose sweeping 25% tariffs and should eschew “costly political gimmicks” it can “ill afford.”


This is the now-former Finance Minister in question, by the way:


Given Trudeau's recent nose-in-the-air scolding of American voters for failing to life up to his phony "feminist" standards, this is quite a juxtaposition:

Poilievre summarized the chaos, featuring multiple resignations, in the House of Commons on Monday:


The list of Liberal Members of Parliament now calling on their own leader to resign from office is growing.  Another key Parliamentary coalition voting bloc is threatening to join a No Confidence vote early next year if Trudeau doesn't step down and call an election.  Under Canadian law, their federal election must occur by next October, but at this rate, it will likely come much sooner:

There is political blood in the water, and Trudeau's reign is over, whether he knows it or not.  He's staring at a 20-point deficit in the polls for his party, members and partners of which are abandoning him in droves.  The Conservatives are poised to take over, perhaps in dominant fashion.  Poilievre delivered a scathing floor speech yesterday, as the ruling government was reeling from crisis and discord.  He made it about average Canadians who are struggling to get by under Trudeau, accusing the Prime Minister of violating what Poilievre calls the promise of Canada -- a compact that "didn't belong to this Prime Minister.  It wasn't his promise to break.  It belonged to all of us."  If you're pressed for time, start at the six-minute mark.  As I've been saying, this guy is impressive, and he will almost certainly be the next Canadian leader, perhaps much sooner than anticipated.  Worth your time:


"This place works for the common people. Not for the ego of one man, desperate to cling on to his job...We must remember that we are servants in this place.  We have a job to do on behalf of the people who sent us here."  Trudeau may choose to cling a bit longer, even as his government implodes around him.  But an election is coming soon enough, one way or another.  

