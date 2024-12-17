VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
Tipsheet

'Time to End the Lawfare Once and for All': Trump Reacts to Merchan's Latest Ruling

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 17, 2024 6:45 PM
Justin Lane/Pool Photo via AP

On Monday, as we covered at the time, Judge Juan Merchan ruled that the hush money conviction against President-elect Donald Trump from May 30 withstands the U.S. Supreme Court ruling of Trump v. United States, handed down on July 1. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump weighed in with two strongly worded posts over Truth Social. From the start, Trump did not mince words, as he began by declaring his statement was "BREAKING."

"In a completely illegal, psychotic order, the deeply conflicted, corrupt, biased, and incompetent Acting Justice Juan Merchan has completely disrespected the United States Supreme Court, and its Historic Decision on Immunity," Trump went on to say. From the start, there have been concerns about Merchan's conflict of interest, including when it comes to his adult daughter, Loren Merchan.

"But even without Immunity, this illegitimate case is nothing but a Rigged Hoax. Merchan, who is a radical partisan, wrote an opinion that is knowingly unlawful, goes against our Constitution, and, if allowed to stand, would be the end of the Presidency as we know it," Trump went on to warn. He also continued to emphasize Merchan and "his family’s disqualifying and illegal conflicts[.]"

In a subsequent post, Trump reminded that he is "the only Political Opponent in American History not allowed to defend myself," likely referencing the gag order against him, referring to it as "A despicable First Amendment Violation!"

Trump has strong words for DA Alvin Bragg's office as well, with how they handled the case stupefying a litany of legal experts, with the Truth Social post listing out many by name. "Merchan took the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt, that, according to all Legal Scholars, including Jonathan Turley, Elie Honig, Andy McCarthy, Alan Dershowitz, Gregg Jarrett, David Rivkin, Elizabeth Price Foley, Katie and Andy Cherkasky, Paul Ingrassia, and many others, is a nonexistent case, barred by the Statute of Limitations, and should have never been brought and, through his fraud and misconduct, gave it a semblance of 'life.'"

That the statue of limitations had already expired has long been a sharp criticism against Bragg's case. Republican members of Congress, such as Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who has since been selected as Trump's nominee to the United Nations, was among those calling out this "zombie" case once Trump was convicted. 

Trump also referenced the other criminal cases that had been brought against him, specifically by Special Counsel Jack Counsel, who last month moved to drop all of his cases against Trump, though he did so without prejudice, and so they may theoretically be brought back in 2029, when Trump is out of office. 

"While Deranged Jack Smith was sent packing back to The Hague after losing all of his politically manufactured cases against me, Merchan, who is far worse and even more corrupt than Smith in his fight for my hopeless political opponents, just cannot let go of this charade. Is it because of his conflicts and relations that he keeps breaking the Law? This has to stop! It is time to end the Lawfare once and for all, so we can come together as one Nation and, Make America Great Again," Trump concluded, once more raising concerns about Merchan's conflicts of interest.

When it comes to the legal experts Trump has named, many have weighed in over X to offer their thoughts on Merchan's ruling. Professor Jonathan Turley even put out a lengthy thread.

Others weighing in included Andy McCarthy for National Review and attorney Paul Ingrassia. 

Alan Dershowitz also teased discussion of Merchan's ruling for Tuesday night's show.

The case is strongly believed to be overturned on appeal, as Jeff Clark, who served as Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division, also reminded over X with a quoted repost of Turley. 

