'Time to End the Lawfare Once and for All': Trump Reacts to Merchan's Latest Ruling

On Monday, as we covered at the time, Judge Juan Merchan ruled that the hush money conviction against President-elect Donald Trump from May 30 withstands the U.S. Supreme Court ruling of Trump v. United States, handed down on July 1. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump weighed in with two strongly worded posts over Truth Social. From the start, Trump did not mince words, as he began by declaring his statement was "BREAKING."

"In a completely illegal, psychotic order, the deeply conflicted, corrupt, biased, and incompetent Acting Justice Juan Merchan has completely disrespected the United States Supreme Court, and its Historic Decision on Immunity," Trump went on to say. From the start, there have been concerns about Merchan's conflict of interest, including when it comes to his adult daughter, Loren Merchan.

"But even without Immunity, this illegitimate case is nothing but a Rigged Hoax. Merchan, who is a radical partisan, wrote an opinion that is knowingly unlawful, goes against our Constitution, and, if allowed to stand, would be the end of the Presidency as we know it," Trump went on to warn. He also continued to emphasize Merchan and "his family’s disqualifying and illegal conflicts[.]"

In a subsequent post, Trump reminded that he is "the only Political Opponent in American History not allowed to defend myself," likely referencing the gag order against him, referring to it as "A despicable First Amendment Violation!"

Trump has strong words for DA Alvin Bragg's office as well, with how they handled the case stupefying a litany of legal experts, with the Truth Social post listing out many by name. "Merchan took the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt, that, according to all Legal Scholars, including Jonathan Turley, Elie Honig, Andy McCarthy, Alan Dershowitz, Gregg Jarrett, David Rivkin, Elizabeth Price Foley, Katie and Andy Cherkasky, Paul Ingrassia, and many others, is a nonexistent case, barred by the Statute of Limitations, and should have never been brought and, through his fraud and misconduct, gave it a semblance of 'life.'"

That the statue of limitations had already expired has long been a sharp criticism against Bragg's case. Republican members of Congress, such as Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, who has since been selected as Trump's nominee to the United Nations, was among those calling out this "zombie" case once Trump was convicted.

Trump also referenced the other criminal cases that had been brought against him, specifically by Special Counsel Jack Counsel, who last month moved to drop all of his cases against Trump, though he did so without prejudice, and so they may theoretically be brought back in 2029, when Trump is out of office.

"While Deranged Jack Smith was sent packing back to The Hague after losing all of his politically manufactured cases against me, Merchan, who is far worse and even more corrupt than Smith in his fight for my hopeless political opponents, just cannot let go of this charade. Is it because of his conflicts and relations that he keeps breaking the Law? This has to stop! It is time to end the Lawfare once and for all, so we can come together as one Nation and, Make America Great Again," Trump concluded, once more raising concerns about Merchan's conflicts of interest.

When it comes to the legal experts Trump has named, many have weighed in over X to offer their thoughts on Merchan's ruling. Professor Jonathan Turley even put out a lengthy thread.

As predicted, Judge Merchan has rejected the challenge to the Bragg charges under the recent immunity decision of the Supreme Court. He tossed the challenge entirely but also found that any possible violations would be harmless error. Here is the opinion: https://t.co/Vbu5IwHTwa — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 17, 2024

...There is also the question of what to do with sentencing in light of the reelection of Trump. Bragg is still suggesting that the court could leave Trump in suspended legal animation--serving as president awaiting a sentence...https://t.co/N2tRhohtfe. . — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 17, 2024

...Notably, the decision shatters the widespread claim of many on the left that the Supreme Court created absolute immunity. In this opinion, the court found multiple and independent grounds for placing conduct outside of the parameters created by the court... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 17, 2024

...While there are good-faith arguments for appeal, many judges would agree with the outcome. It shows that the Supreme Court was more balanced and nuanced than claimed. Merchan found multiple grounds for rejecting immunity under Trump v. United States. https://t.co/jEKfKId6qn — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 17, 2024

Others weighing in included Andy McCarthy for National Review and attorney Paul Ingrassia.

Alan Dershowitz also teased discussion of Merchan's ruling for Tuesday night's show.

As Expected, Judge Merchan Denies President-elect Trump’s Immunity Claim - unrealistic to think Bragg and Merchan were going to confess error or dismiss case, but I don’t think Trump will ever be formally convicted and sentenced. Delay, delay, delay works. https://t.co/gz4XxoIjuh — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 17, 2024

The doctrine of Presidential Immunity is time-honored and was just again fortified by the Supreme Court this past year. I appreciate the President’s reference to my writing, alongside a distinguished list of first-rate legal scholars!



Merchan is completely out of line with this… pic.twitter.com/YCnYeEdsau — Paul Ingrassia (@PaulIngrassia) December 17, 2024

NY Judge doubles down on Trump unconstitutional hush $ conviction. Watch the Dershow live @ 5:30pm est on Youtube and Rumble. Leave a question in the live chat. https://t.co/A9G3R0eDmu — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) December 17, 2024

The case is strongly believed to be overturned on appeal, as Jeff Clark, who served as Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division, also reminded over X with a quoted repost of Turley.

This Merchan opinion will be reversed on appeal, even if it has to go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. https://t.co/gDH5Ph7S1a — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) December 17, 2024







