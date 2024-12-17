A Trump Advisor Collapsed During NY Republican Gala Over the Weekend

It was a scary scene, but Alex Bruesewitz, a top adviser to President-elect Donald J. Trump, is on the mend after suffering a medical episode at the New York Young Republicans gala on Sunday night. There was a video of Mr. Bruesewitz's fall, where he slurs his words before keeling at the podium. He also suffered a blackout on Monday. He’s said to be doing well, even joking that he might have taken his Joe Biden impression too far this past weekend (via NY Post):
JUST IN: Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz collapses at NYYRC gala pic.twitter.com/s2lG2aQGxE— BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 16, 2024
Alex Bruesewitz, a top adviser for President-elect Donald Trump, is making a speedy recovery following a fainting spell at the hospital on Monday, which was preceded by his sudden collapse at a New York Young Republican gala on Sunday night.
“We are back. What a surreal experience. Maybe I took my Joe Biden impression just a little too far,” Bruesewitz posted on X on Monday night.
Bruesewitz, 27, first fainted at a NYC Young Republicans gala, tilting forwards and tumbling over the lectern.
“I’m forgetting my words,” he managed to say as he began to slur before he collapsed mid-speech.
He was treated by first responders and transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital for treatment, where he blacked out for a second time on Monday.
Others backstage during the gala said that Bruesewitz appeared to be fine before his speech and was even in high spirits after being carried offstage.
Recommended
Caroline Wren just took the stage to say that Alex is okay, “his knees just locked up” and “it happens” and that it happens sometimes. Dan Scavino followed to also say Bruesewitz is ok. pic.twitter.com/DTbZbORXqz— Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) December 16, 2024
Glad to see he’s on the mend.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member