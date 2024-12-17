VIP
The Leftists' Violence Fetish Shows Their Moral Illiteracy
Mayhem Erupts After a Comedian Tells a Joke About Mexican Food
VIP
PolitiFact Manages to Lie in Its Presentation of Its 'Lie of the Year'...
VIP
Missouri Lawmakers Want to Legalize Suppressors in the State
ABC's Payment to Trump Creates 'Chilling Effect'
Did Luigi Mangione Murder Because of 'Emotional Disturbance'?
Who's to Blame for Your Lousy Insurance Coverage?
Christmas Together
How Illegal Chinese Vapes Power the CCP’s Military
Durbin Makes Last Push for Credit Card Competition Act
Trump Has a Role for Herschel Walker in His Administration
Congress Releases Plan to Avoid Government Shutdown and Conservatives Are Not Thrilled Wit...
VIP
Woke Leaders in Disarray: Foreign Chancellor Loses No Confidence Vote
'Time to End the Lawfare Once and for All': Trump Reacts to Merchan's...
Tipsheet

A Trump Advisor Collapsed During NY Republican Gala Over the Weekend

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 17, 2024 11:25 PM
Provided by Alex Bruesewitz

It was a scary scene, but Alex Bruesewitz, a top adviser to President-elect Donald J. Trump, is on the mend after suffering a medical episode at the New York Young Republicans gala on Sunday night. There was a video of Mr. Bruesewitz's fall, where he slurs his words before keeling at the podium. He also suffered a blackout on Monday. He’s said to be doing well, even joking that he might have taken his Joe Biden impression too far this past weekend (via NY Post):

Advertisement

Alex Bruesewitz, a top adviser for President-elect Donald Trump, is making a speedy recovery following a fainting spell at the hospital on Monday, which was preceded by his sudden collapse at a New York Young Republican gala on Sunday night. 

“We are back. What a surreal experience. Maybe I took my Joe Biden impression just a little too far,” Bruesewitz posted on X on Monday night. 

Bruesewitz, 27, first fainted at a NYC Young Republicans gala, tilting forwards and tumbling over the lectern. 

“I’m forgetting my words,” he managed to say as he began to slur before he collapsed mid-speech. 

He was treated by first responders and transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital for treatment, where he blacked out for a second time on Monday. 

Others backstage during the gala said that Bruesewitz appeared to be fine before his speech and was even in high spirits after being carried offstage. 

Recommended

Mayhem Erupts After a Comedian Tells a Joke About Mexican Food Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Glad to see he’s on the mend.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mayhem Erupts After a Comedian Tells a Joke About Mexican Food Matt Vespa
Bombshell Report Calls for FBI Investigation Into Liz Cheney Jeff Charles
What Is Going on With Madison Police Botching Details of the Christian School Shooting? Matt Vespa
Trump Has a Role for Herschel Walker in His Administration Rebecca Downs
Must Watch: With Trudeau's Leftists in Meltdown, Canada's Conservative Opposition Leader Gave This Speech Guy Benson
PolitiFact's Lie of the Year Is So Absurd You're Gonna Need to Sit Down Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Mayhem Erupts After a Comedian Tells a Joke About Mexican Food Matt Vespa
Advertisement