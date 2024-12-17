A Trump Advisor Collapsed During NY Republican Gala Over the Weekend

It was a scary scene, but Alex Bruesewitz, a top adviser to President-elect Donald J. Trump, is on the mend after suffering a medical episode at the New York Young Republicans gala on Sunday night. There was a video of Mr. Bruesewitz's fall, where he slurs his words before keeling at the podium. He also suffered a blackout on Monday. He’s said to be doing well, even joking that he might have taken his Joe Biden impression too far this past weekend (via NY Post):

Alex Bruesewitz, a top adviser for President-elect Donald Trump, is making a speedy recovery following a fainting spell at the hospital on Monday, which was preceded by his sudden collapse at a New York Young Republican gala on Sunday night.

“We are back. What a surreal experience. Maybe I took my Joe Biden impression just a little too far,” Bruesewitz posted on X on Monday night.

Bruesewitz, 27, first fainted at a NYC Young Republicans gala, tilting forwards and tumbling over the lectern.

“I’m forgetting my words,” he managed to say as he began to slur before he collapsed mid-speech.

He was treated by first responders and transported to New York Presbyterian Hospital for treatment, where he blacked out for a second time on Monday.

Others backstage during the gala said that Bruesewitz appeared to be fine before his speech and was even in high spirits after being carried offstage.