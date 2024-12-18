Biden on the Drone/UFO Situation: 'Everybody Wanted to Get in Their Deal'

It’s been days since social media was frantic about mysterious drones flying over the skies of New Jersey. These aerials have now infiltrated the airspaces of other states—they shut down a US Air Force base in Ohio this week. Many theories exist because the Biden administration refuses to address the concerns adequately. New Jersey mayors are livid over the lack of response to the drone crisis. In a conference call with the Biden White House, one mayor alleged an unidentified drone the size of a vehicle hummed over their house.

Advertisement

Now, after his national security team has glossed over some reports and added that there’s nothing to fear, Biden has delivered remarks about the situation. First, it makes no sense. Second, could you imagine if this man had another four years in office? He’s cooked.

The ousted and outgoing president said there’s nothing nefarious and that there are a lot of drones out there.

“I think one started, and they all got - everybody wanted to get in their deal,” he said.

BIDEN (INCOHERENTLY) FINALLY ADDRESS DRONES: "Nothing nefarious, apparently... I think one started, and they all got - everybody wanted to get in their deal." pic.twitter.com/tAt9YsRIyr — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 18, 2024

Deal? What is this Mars Attacks?

We have allegations that there’s an Iranian mothership that’s launching these drones, which the Pentagon has strenuously denied. Some are saying these are Chinese drones. The simple fact is that there’s no way the Biden administration looked over 5,000 supposed reports and greenlit all of them as safe. Remember, this is the same security team that allowed a Chinese spy balloon the size of the Statue of Liberty to willingly penetrate US airspace and float around for days, hovering over military installations.

The Biden people lie, they’re incompetent, and cannot be trusted. It’s why the drone story isn’t going away, not least because Democrats see this as a legitimate line of inquiry. No one trusts this man or his clown car to do anything.