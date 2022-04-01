New Poll Shows How More than Three-Fourths of Americans Feel About Congress

As Townhall has covered, several House Democrats have announced they will not be seeking reelection in the midterm elections this year. Some are Rep. Jackie Speier (CA), Rep. Kathleen Rice (NY), Rep. Jim Cooper (TN), Rep. Jerry McNerney (CA), Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX) and Rep. Ted Deutch (FL). According to Ballotpedia, over 30 Democrat incumbents in the House are not seeking reelection this year. A new poll this week shows that Democrats' approval rating of Congress continues to simmer near its all-time low, as well as from the American public overall.

A Gallup poll published Friday found that the American public overwhelmingly disapproves of the job Congress is doing. Only 21 percent of respondents in the findings approve, while 76 disapprove.

The poll, conducted from March 1 to March 18, found that "most of the decline in congressional approval since Biden took office has been due to flagging Democratic support," the write-up noted.

Between December 2020 and February 2021, Democrats' approval of Congress spiked to 61 percent. By June, it dipped to 38 percent approval. In January, it stood at 26 percent. Now, Democrats' congressional approval is at 35 percent.

"The 35-point range in Democrats' approval of Congress over the past year (since February 2021) compares with an 18-point range among independents and an eight-point range among Republicans. Independents' approval has trended down over the past year, while Republicans' has been consistently low," the write-up explained.

This week, a separate poll conducted by Harvard CAPS-Harris found that Republicans are predicted to win elections in 2022 and 2024.

"In the generic ballot test — which asks voters whether they would rather elect a Republican or Democrat to Congress — the GOP leads the Democratic party by a 53 percent to 47 percent margin," the poll reviewed exclusively by The Hill showed. "The poll, while very early, portends trouble for Democrats in their 2024 effort to maintain control of the White House after taking it back less than two years ago."