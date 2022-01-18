House Democrats

California Democratic Rep Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
 @madelineleesman
|
Posted: Jan 18, 2022 3:45 PM
  Share   Tweet
California Democratic Rep Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

Source: AP Photo/Haraz Ghanbri, File

California Democratic Rep. Jerry McNerney announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in California’s newly-created 9th congressional district. 

McNerney has served in Congress since 2007. He represented California’s 11th congressional district until 2013 and has represented California’s 9th district since then.

“Today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection in California’s newly created 9th Congressional District,” McNerney wrote in a Twitter thread. “I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve.”

Ballotpedia notes that there are 26 House Democrats who are not seeking reelection in the 2022 midterm elections. Eighteen House Democratic incumbents are retiring from public office.

“Today, I’m announcing that I will not be a candidate for reelection to Congress in 2022,” she stated in her announcement video. “It’s time for me to come home. Time for me to be more than a weekend wife, mother, and friend. It’s been an extraordinary privilege and honor to represent the people of San Mateo County and San Francisco at almost every level of government for nearly four decades.”

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Psaki Triples Down Defending Biden's Angry Gaslighting Calling Half of America 'Racist'
Spencer Brown
Wait...So the FBI Lied About the Ending of the Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation
Matt Vespa
Why MLK Jr.'s Family Said We Shouldn't Have Celebrated the Late Civil Rights Leader Yesterday
Matt Vespa
Joe Rogan Slams UPenn For Allowing a Biological Male to Compete on the Women’s Swim Team
Madeline Leesman
Ohio Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno: Why I'm Most the Qualified to Tackle the Border Crisis
Julio Rosas
As Airlines Warn of 5G's 'Devastating' Travel Impacts, Where's Biden?
Spencer Brown
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular