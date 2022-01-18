California Democratic Rep Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection

California Democratic Rep. Jerry McNerney announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in California’s newly-created 9th congressional district.

McNerney has served in Congress since 2007. He represented California’s 11th congressional district until 2013 and has represented California’s 9th district since then.

“Today I am announcing that I will not seek reelection in California’s newly created 9th Congressional District,” McNerney wrote in a Twitter thread. “I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve.”

Ballotpedia notes that there are 26 House Democrats who are not seeking reelection in the 2022 midterm elections. Eighteen House Democratic incumbents are retiring from public office.

