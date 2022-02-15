New York Rep Becomes 30th House Democrat to Not Seek Reelection

Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice, who represents New York’s fourth congressional district, announced Tuesday that she will not seek reelection in the 2022 midterm elections. She is becoming the 30th House Democrat to do so.

Rice made the announcement in a statement posted to Twitter, where she thanked the community leaders, colleagues and staff who helped her serve in Congress.

As I turn to the next chapter of my own personal and professional story, I do so with profound thanks to the community leaders, colleagues and staff who have lived our shared commitment to service with courage and humility. pic.twitter.com/GBVvtrWpia — Kathleen Rice (@RepKathleenRice) February 15, 2022

In the statement, Rice did not indicate what her plans are after she leaves office in 2023.

“I entered public service 30 years ago and never left. It has been the honor of my life to serve as a prosecutor, district attorney, and U.S. Representative in my beloved home state of New York. I have always believed that holding political office is neither destiny nor a right. As elected officials, we must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve. Though I will not be running for re-election to Congress this year, I will remain focused on protecting our democracy and serving my constituents throughout the rest of my term. As I turn to the next chapter of my own personal and professional story, I do so with profound thanks to community leaders, colleagues, and staff who have lived our shared commitment to service with courage and humility.”

Rice assumed office in 2015. Previously, she served as the district attorney for Nassau County and was a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Philadelphia office and assistant district attorney in Brooklyn.

In a statement to The Hill, Mike Berg, a spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee said that “30 House Democrats have called it quits because they know their majority is doomed.”

Other House Democrats to call it quits include Tennessee Rep. Jim Cooper, Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, and Illinois Rep. Bobby Rush.

In an interview with Fox News late last year, former Florida governor and current Sen. Rick Scott (R) said that Republicans are going to do “unbelievably” well in 2022.

“We’re going to take back the Senate, absolutely,” Scott told Fox News. “We’re going to do unbelievably well in 2022 because we have the right message.”

In another interview, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) told Fox News “I think the elections in Virginia, the elections in New Jersey, they’re foreshadowing what’s coming next year in 2022."

Last week, as Townhall covered, Cooper said in an interview with Nashville Scene that the Democratic party is “facing extinction” and “needs to improve it’s management capabilities” as they “do not anticipate and organize and plan.”