Meet the Child Rapist and Murderer Biden Just Took Off of Death Row

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 23, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In the early hours Monday morning, President Joe Biden announced he was giving a life line to the majority of federal death row inmates. 

"Today, President Biden announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row. Those individuals will have their sentences reclassified from execution to life without the possibility of parole," the White House released in a statement. "The President has issued more commutations at this point in his presidency than any of his recent predecessors at the same point in their first terms. Earlier this month, the President announced clemency for approximately 1,500 Americans – the most ever in a single day." 

One of those inmates is Jorge Torrez, whose crimes were beyond heinous.  

From the Chicago Tribune in 2019: 

More than 13 years after the bodies of two young girls were found in a Zion park, one of the most heinous crimes in Lake County history was resolved through a plea deal Tuesday morning.

Under the negotiated agreement, convicted murderer Jorge Torrez, 30, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced by a Lake County Circuit Court judge to 100 years in prison for the brutal Mother’s Day 2005 slayings of Laura Hobbs and Krystal Tobias.

Judge Daniel Shanes said the killing of the two girls, as well as Torrez’s conviction in a separate murder and other abductions and assaults, placed Torrez at a level beyond most murder defendants.

“You are a serial killer,” Shanes told Torrez in approving the plea and sentence, which followed lengthy negotiations between Lake County prosecutors and defense attorney Jed Stone.

Shanes was referring not only to the murder of Hobbs and Tobias, but also a separate murder conviction in Virginia, as well as the abduction of three women, one of whom Torrez left for dead after sexually assaulting and strangling her.

The move, which included a number of child killers, murderers and rapists, isn't going over well with the American public. 

