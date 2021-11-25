‘General Hospital’ Actor Fired After 30 Years for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

“General Hospital” actor Steve Burton revealed this week that he was fired from the show for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. He has starred on the show since 1991.

In a video shared to Instagram on Tuesday, Burton said that his employer let him go because he did not comply with ABC’s vaccine mandate. He explained that he’d applied for both medical and religious exemptions, which were denied.

“I know there’s been a lot of rumors and speculations about me and General Hospital, and I wanted you to hear it from me personally. Unfortunately, General Hospital has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions and both of those were denied,” Burton stated in the video.

“This is also about personal freedom to me. I don’t think anybody should lose their livelihood over this,” he added.

In August, Deadline reported that Burton had tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus. Reportedly, he contracted the virus at work. At the time, another cast member, Nancy Lee Grahn, spoke out on the issue of working “on a set with unmasked, unvaccinated actors.”

Reportedly, Grahn, who has starred on “General Hospital” since 1996, tweeted “I work on a set with unmasked, unvaccinated actors, because my union thus far @sagaftra has allowed this. Full stop.”

The following day, Burton reportedly announced that the remainder of his comedy tour dates were canceled due to his COVID-19 infection. He said that he was “exposed at work” and did not offer any more details except to say that he was asymptomatic.

"Maybe one day, if these mandates are lifted I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan," Burton concluded in his Instagram video this week. "That would be an honor. And if not, I'm gonna take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful."

Burton is one of many people losing their job due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. As we’ve covered, many healthcare workers have been suspended or fired from their jobs for refusing the vaccine. College football coaches at Washington State University and the United States Naval Academy also lost their jobs due to vaccine mandates.

Back in August, Hollywood actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger attacked Americans who are against COVID-19 mandates in an interview.

Arnold Schwarzenegger to people who won't follow CDC guidelines:



"Screw your freedom." pic.twitter.com/7sjazYmIup — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 11, 2021

“Screw your freedom,” Schwarzenegger said to CNN’s Dianna Golodryga and Alexander Vindman. “Because with freedom comes obligation and responsibilities.”

“We cannot just say, ‘I have the right to do X, Y, Z.’ When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious,” he added. “Yeah, you have the freedom to wear no mask. But you know something, you’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask because you’re supposed to protect the fellow members around you.”

He later added that he did not want to “villainize anyone” but wanted to work together, get vaccinated, and wear masks.

"I don't want to villainize anyone here, but I just wanted to tell everyone, let's work together and let's stop fighting because there is a virus, and it's better to get vaccinated [and] to wear a mask."