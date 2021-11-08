NICU Nurse Who Was Fired For Refusing to Get Vaccinated: ‘I’d Prefer Not to Be An Experiment’

On Monday, former NICU nurse Jenna Viani-Pascale shared her experience on being terminated from her job for refusing to get vaccinated against the Wuhan coronavirus.

In the Fox News interview, Viani-Pascale, who worked for Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York, explained that she did not want to take the vaccine due to her health history and that she was dismissed from her job without unemployment insurance.

“We were hailed heroes last year. We fought through the whole pandemic. And then, all of the sudden now, we’re kind of thrown out like trash,” Viani-Pascale explained. She mentioned that she suffered a stroke last year, which prompted her to avoid taking the vaccine.

“To me, having a mandate for something newly pushed like this, and with no long-term data, I wasn’t willing to take the risk,” Viani-Pascale said. “I personally just feel very strongly about fighting for our rights here. Because something that has a lot of risks, like this vaccine, should have a choice. When we don’t have that choice, when it’s taken away from us, we’re on a slippery slope here in America.”

Last month, I covered how a pregnant nurse based in Indiana was placed on suspension from her position for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine. In her interview with Fox News, nurse Adara Allen shared that she felt “disposable” after she was placed on suspension from her job. Her refusal to take the vaccine was a precautionary measure for her “high-risk” pregnancy.

“Sen. Ron Johnson just had a whole panel of very educated people. And their whole entire three-and-a-half hours worth of it was concerns about vaccine injuries, and all these negative side effects to the vaccination. That’s all coming out now. I’d prefer not to be an experiment,” Viani-Pascale. “I think that it’s a fair choice to be able to say you want to wait for long-term data. I’ve had previous vaccinations. I don’t understand why we can’t have that right as Americans.”

Watch the interview below.