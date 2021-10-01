Pregnant Nurse That Refused COVID-19 Vaccine Put on Suspension: It Makes You Feel ‘Disposable’

On Friday, a pregnant nurse in Indianapolis appeared in a Fox News interview where she described how she was put on suspension from her job for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the interview, Adara Allen shared that she unexpectedly had a miscarriage last December when she was 18 weeks pregnant. Following the miscarriage, she visited a doctor to have lab work done where they found her “blood clotting factors came back elevated.” Given this, she was considered “high risk” for her new pregnancy.

During the first trimester of her new pregnancy, Allen’s workplace unrolled a vaccine mandate. When she asked her employer for a medical exemption, she was given a form that asked her to write a “personal statement” to explain why she did not want the COVID-19 vaccine. They did not ask for her medical history or any other information, telling her “we will approve or deny based on your statement.”

“I just did not feel comfortable potentially risking another pregnancy if I had any control over it,” Allen explained in the interview.

As Katie reported, healthcare workers were described as “heroes” last year – and now, many are being ousted from their jobs for refusing to take the vaccine.

“It makes you feel like you’re disposable,” Allen said in the interview. She continued, describing that “we were so wanted and needed” and now considered a “danger” to the workplace.

“When we were scared at the beginning of this pandemic, I was scared to come home to my family. I have a two-year-old daughter and a husband and I still showed up to work everyday. It was my call of duty. I did not quit my job. I wanted to work. I even worked overtime during that time,” Allen stated in the interview.

“It just really hurts to know that now I’m a danger to my unit because I don’t want to take a vaccine when I was considered needed and we are still needed,” Allen concluded.