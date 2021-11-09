CDC Data Shows How Many Children Have Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Since the rollout of the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine, the Biden administration has worked non-stop promoting vaccines among several age demographics. The latest is children, as the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine received the green light from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to be administered to children. New data published Monday shows how many children have been inoculated since its approval.

Preliminary data published by the CDC shows that 360,000 children under 12 have received at least one dose of the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine, The Washington Post reported Tuesday morning.

As we covered, the CDC signed off on a recommendation last week for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Previously, on Oct. 29, the FDA approved Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the vaccine for that age group.

The Post’s report notes that the CDC plans to add updated vaccine data for this age demographic to its tracker this week.

Last month, the White House stated that it had secured enough vaccine supply to inoculate the country’s 28 million children eligible for the vaccine. After the Biden administration received the green light from the FDA and the CDC, they increased distribution of the vaccines to pediatrician’s offices, pharmacies, and school clinics.

“The Administration’s [vaccine] plan will mobilize a comprehensive effort across the public and private sectors to ensure that we have the supply, the sites, and the support needed to get our nation’s children vaccinated and protected against the virus,” the statement read. “[The] plan will make vaccination accessible and conveniently located to families across the country, including vaccination clinics at doctors’ offices, hospitals, pharmacies, community health centers.”

Currently, the Biden administration is also promoting booster shots for eligible adults who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. President Biden, who received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, got his booster in late September. Reportedly, Pfizer is now seeking approval for booster shots for all adults.