Ted Cruz Slams Big Bird's Tweet Promoting COVID-19 Vaccines

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, responded to a tweet shared from Big Bird’s account on Saturday promoting Wuhan coronavirus vaccines, describing it as “government propaganda.”

Big Bird, the Muppet character in Sesame Street, said in a tweet that he had received his vaccine and that it will “give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.” He mentioned that CNN reporter Erica Hill said that he’d received other vaccines before.

I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.



Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea! — Big Bird (@BigBird) November 6, 2021

In another tweet, Hill shared a video advertising a CNN segment called “The ABCs of Covid Vaccines,” which appears to be a partnership between the network and Sesame Street. In the video, it’s described as “A Town Hall for Families,” featuring characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Grover promoting covid vaccines.

It’s happening! @drsanjaygupta and I are back with our friends from @sesamestreet for a new Town Hall answering your Qs. Join @elmo @BigBird Rosita and some special guests TODAY 8:30a ET @cnn. So excited to meet @KizzyPhD! pic.twitter.com/s1Tf1NRGbY — Erica Hill (@EricaRHill) November 6, 2021

That evening, Cruz responded to Big Bird’s tweet, calling it “[g]overnment propaganda…for your 5 year old!” As I’ve covered, Cruz, who is fully vaccinated, has been strongly opposed to vaccine mandates and other efforts urging individuals to get inoculated.

Government propaganda…for your 5 year old! https://t.co/lKUlomnpq1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 6, 2021

Big Bird coming over to vaccinate your kids. pic.twitter.com/LQODCO3GKg — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 7, 2021

On Monday, President Biden responded to Big Bird to applaud him for getting the shot.

Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 8, 2021

As we reported, on Oct. 29 the Food and Drug Administration approved Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Reportedly, San Francisco will become the first city in the United States to announce plans to require children 5 years of age and older to display proof of vaccination for certain indoor settings.