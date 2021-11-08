covid-19

Ted Cruz Slams Big Bird's Tweet Promoting COVID-19 Vaccines

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman
|
Posted: Nov 08, 2021 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Ted Cruz Slams Big Bird's Tweet Promoting COVID-19 Vaccines

Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican, responded to a tweet shared from Big Bird’s account on Saturday promoting Wuhan coronavirus vaccines, describing it as “government propaganda.” 

Big Bird, the Muppet character in Sesame Street, said in a tweet that he had received his vaccine and that it will “give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.” He mentioned that CNN reporter Erica Hill said that he’d received other vaccines before.

In another tweet, Hill shared a video advertising a CNN segment called “The ABCs of Covid Vaccines,” which appears to be a partnership between the network and Sesame Street. In the video, it’s described as “A Town Hall for Families,” featuring characters like Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Grover promoting covid vaccines.

That evening, Cruz responded to Big Bird’s tweet, calling it “[g]overnment propaganda…for your 5 year old!” As I’ve covered, Cruz, who is fully vaccinated, has been strongly opposed to vaccine mandates and other efforts urging individuals to get inoculated.

On Monday, President Biden responded to Big Bird to applaud him for getting the shot.

Recommended
Greetings from Feudal California
Kurt Schlichter

As we reported, on Oct. 29 the Food and Drug Administration approved Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Reportedly, San Francisco will become the first city in the United States to announce plans to require children 5 years of age and older to display proof of vaccination for certain indoor settings.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Steele Melting: Why Durham's Latest Indictment Matters
Guy Benson
Stelter Guest Roasts Liberal Media's 'Great Awokening' and Coverage of Youngkin Win
Spencer Brown

The Democratic Party's Bleeding Over 2021 Election Has Yet to Stop. Here's The Latest Issue.
Matt Vespa
Oh, So That's Why Huma Abedin Wrote That Book
Matt Vespa

NRCC Is Out With a New Ad, One Year From Midterms
Leah Barkoukis

Biden Administration Considers Move That Would 'Exacerbate Shortages, Price Increases'
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular