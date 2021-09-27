White House

Biden Announces He's Getting a Booster Shot

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 11:30 AM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden announced Monday morning in a video message that he plans to get a booster shot for the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine. 

The announcement comes after CDC Director Rochelle Walensky took the unusual step of overruling an FDA decision last week not to move forward with booster shots for frontline workers. 

"The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday overruled a recommendation by an agency advisory panel that had refused to endorse booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine for frontline workers. It was a highly unusual move for the director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, but aligned C.D.C. policy with the Food and Drug Administration's endorsements over her own agency’s advisers," the New York Times reported. "The C.D.C.'s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Thursday recommended the boosters for a wide range of Americans, including tens of millions of older adults and younger people at high risk for the disease. But they excluded health care workers, teachers and others whose jobs put them at risk. That put their recommendations at odds with the F.D.A.'s authorization of booster shots for all adults with a high occupational risk." 

Two leading FDA officials recently resigned over the CDC's push to approve booster shots before enough data was available for an official recommendation. 

Over the weekend, Walensky was pressed on whether Americans will be forced to take a Wuhan coronavirus booster every year. 

Most Popular