Bogus Study Says the U.S. Is in the 'Midst of Genocidal Process.' Guess Which Group Is the Victim.

Like a kid at Christmas who obsessively plays with the new toys he got from Santa, the Left has a new favorite word: genocide.

Like "racism," "sexism," "homophobia," and "Islamophobia," the Left throws that word about with little regard for what the term actually means of if they thing they're labeling an "ism" or a "phobia' is actually an "ism" or a "phobia." Since October 7, 2023, they've used the word "genocide" to describe Israel defending itself from the Hamas hordes that would kill every Jew on the face of the planet if they were able. Of course, winning a war you didn't start isn't "genocide."

But we digress.

The Washington Blade, which describes itself as "America's LGBTQ+ news source since 1969" (which is funny, cause this writer has never heard of it and has more X followers), has found a new "genocide" to talk about. Namely, that the U.S. is in a "genocidal process" against trans people.

No, really.

U.S. in midst of ‘genocidal process against trans people’: study https://t.co/HRltA23SOc — Washington Blade (@WashBlade) January 8, 2026

The subhead reads "Attacks rooted in Nazi ideology’s views on gender," so you know this is going to be a goldmine of insanity.

So let's dive in:

Earlier this week, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Human Security issued a haunting warning. Dr. Elisa von Joeden-Forgey, president of the Lemkin Institute, stated that the U.S. is in the “early-to-mid stages of a genocidal process against trans and nonbinary and intersex people.” Dr. Gregory Santon, former president of the International Association of Genocide Scholars, flags “a hardening of categories” surrounding gender in a “totalitarian” way. Stanton argues that this is rooted in Nazi ideology’s surrounding gender — this same regime that killed many LGBTQIA individuals in the name of a natural “binary.” As Von Joeden-Forgey said, the queer community, alongside other “minority groups, tends to be a kind of canary in the coal mine.” In his first year in office, Trump and his Cabinet’s anti-trans rhetoric has only intensified, with a report released late September by journalist Ken Klippenstein in which national security officers leaked that the FBI is planning to classify trans people as “extremists.” By classifying trans people as “Nihilistic Violent Extremists,” far-right groups would have more “political (and media) cover,” as Abby Monteil reports for them, for anti-trans violence and legislation. While the news is terrifying, it’s not unprecedented – the fight against trans rights and classification of trans people as violent extremists was included in Project 2025, and in the past several weeks, far-right leaders’ transphobic campaign has expanded: boycotting Netflix to pressure the platform to remove trans characters, leveraging anti-trans attack ads in the Virginia governor’s race and banning professors from acknowledging that trans people exist. In fact last month, two Republican members of Congress called for the institutionalization of trans people.

There's a lot to unpack there. But first, let's define "genocide." According to Oxford, it's "the deliberate and systematic killing or persecution of a large number of people from a particular national or ethnic group with the aim of destroying that nation or group."

Trans people are not a national or ethnic group, and no one is engaging in the "systematic killing or persecution" of trans people. Not providing money for "gender-affirming care" for minors, and outlawing the same is protecting children, many of them gay or lesbian, from a radical form of conversion therapy.

As for the "gender binary," that's not a "Nazi ideology." Up until about five minutes ago, when the Left decided men dressed as women were the next human rights frontier, science and cultures across the world knew this one truth: there are two genders. The fact the Nazis also happened to agree with this doesn't make the ideology bad. Nazis wore pants and drank water, too. Are those things "rooted in Nazi ideology?"

There have been several violent incidents involving people who identify as trans in recent years. The Covenant School shooter, Audrey Hale, was trans. The Annunciation Catholic Church shooter, Robert Westman, was trans. Trinity Shockley, also trans, planned a mass shooting for Valentine's Day but was arrested in Indiana and sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. William DeFoor tried to break into Vice President J.D. Vance's house on January 4. He's also trans. Nicholas Roskey, who tried to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, was trans and his "identity" got him a measly eight years behind bars.

To quote Sir Ian Fleming, "Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action." So yes, it's more than fair to classify trans individuals as violent extremists and a domestic terror threat.

A genocide in which not one person dies is pretty remarkable — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) January 10, 2026

Just like they changed the definition of racism to include power structures (so minorities could never be racist), they've changed the definition of "genocide" to include "words that hurt my feelings" and "policies that protect children."

If it’s genocide, how are the number of trans people rising at an exponential rate?



How many trans people have been killed?



How many people have trans people killed in mass shootings? — MemesOfTruth 🇺🇸 (@TheMemesOfTruth) January 10, 2026

We have a sitting member of Congress who is trans. How many genocides let their victims sit in the halls of government?

The scariest part is a fairly large group of people actually think this is true — Jeremy Ring (@Ideserevethis) January 9, 2026

That is the scariest part of it all.

