State Department Announces It's Not Participating in 'Publicity Stunt' at the UN This Week

The United States will not take part in the Two-State Solution Conference hosted by France and Saudi Arabia at the United Nations headquarters this week, calling the meeting nothing more than a “publicity stunt.”

“This week, the UN will serve as host to an unproductive and ill-timed conference on the two-state solution in New York City,” State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement about the three-day event. “This is a publicity stunt that comes in the middle of delicate diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Far from promoting peace, the conference will prolong the war, embolden Hamas, and reward its obstruction and undermine real-world efforts to achieve peace.”

She emphasized Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s belief that the effort “is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th and a reward for terrorism. It keeps hostages trapped in tunnels.”

Rather than participate “in this insult,” Bruce said the Trump administration “will continue to lead real-world efforts to end the fighting and deliver a permanent peace,” adding that their focus is on “serious diplomacy: not stage-managed conferences designed to manufacture the appearance of relevance.”

Bruce also took a shot at French President Emmanuel Macron recently announcing that his country would recognize Palestine as a state at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in September.

“President Macron’s announcement about recognizing a Palestinian state was welcomed by Hamas,” she continued. “This reflects a pattern of counterproductive gestures that only emboldens Hamas, encourages its obstruction of a ceasefire, and greatly undercuts our diplomatic efforts to end the suffering in Gaza, free the hostages, and move the whole Middle East towards a brighter and more prosperous future.”

The United States will not participate in the July UN two-state solution conference. This is an ill-advised stunt that will further embolden Hamas and undermine our serious diplomatic efforts to end the war. We will continue to work with partners towards a resolution. — Tammy Bruce (@statedeptspox) July 28, 2025

In addition to the U.S., Israel is also boycotting the conference.

