Tipsheet

Macron's 'Shameful' Decision on Palestine Draws Widespread Condemnation

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | July 25, 2025 11:00 AM
Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will recognize Palestine as a state at the U.N. General Assembly in September. 

“Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” he wrote in a statement on X. 

Advertisement

“The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and to bring relief to the civilian population,” Macron continued. “Peace is possible. We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. We must also ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza. And finally, we must build the State of Palestine, guarantee its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the region.”

While Macron claimed “there is no alternative," the move was denounced by the U.S., Israel and a host of others. 

“The French people want peace in the Middle East,” he added. “It is our responsibility — as French citizens, alongside Israelis, Palestinians, and our European and international partners — to prove that peace is possible. In light of the commitments made to me by the President of the Palestinian Authority, I have written to him to express my determination to move forward. Trust, clarity, and resolve. We will achieve peace.”

