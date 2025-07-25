Macron's 'Shameful' Decision on Palestine Draws Widespread Condemnation

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday that France will recognize Palestine as a state at the U.N. General Assembly in September.

“Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” he wrote in a statement on X.

“The urgent priority today is to end the war in Gaza and to bring relief to the civilian population,” Macron continued. “Peace is possible. We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. We must also ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza. And finally, we must build the State of Palestine, guarantee its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the region.”

While Macron claimed “there is no alternative," the move was denounced by the U.S., Israel and a host of others.

“The French people want peace in the Middle East,” he added. “It is our responsibility — as French citizens, alongside Israelis, Palestinians, and our European and international partners — to prove that peace is possible. In light of the commitments made to me by the President of the Palestinian Authority, I have written to him to express my determination to move forward. Trust, clarity, and resolve. We will achieve peace.”

We strongly condemn President Macron’s decision to recognize a Palestinian state next to Tel Aviv in the wake of the October 7 massacre. Such a move rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became.



A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) July 24, 2025

The United States strongly rejects @EmmanuelMacron’s plan to recognize a Palestinian state at the @UN general assembly.



This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) July 25, 2025

This is a shameful endorsement of terrorists.



The best way for this conflict to end is to back Israel in its righteous mission of rescuing the hostages and defeating Hamas. https://t.co/mY7jbVnQUr — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 24, 2025

The idea that a "State of Palestine" would contribute to regional security is one of the most absurd, laughable contentions I've ever heard.



The Palestinian movement has done more to undermine regional security than literally anything else. Just ask Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt... https://t.co/SKi0TYLkQi — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) July 24, 2025

