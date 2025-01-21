Trump Tells These Biden Appointees 'YOU'RE FIRED!' As His Team Works to Remove 1,000 More

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he fired four Biden appointees with “many more coming soon.”

“Our first day in the White House is not over yet!” he wrote early Tuesday morning. “My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again.

“Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon,” he continued, announcing the following removals:

“Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council.”

“YOU’RE FIRED!” Trump added.

Andres said he submitted his resignation last week.

I submitted my resignation last week…my 2 year term was already up I was honored to serve as co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. My fellow council members - unpaid volunteers like me - were hardworking, talented people who inspired me every day. I’m proud of what we accomplished on behalf of the American people…like a historic partnership between the White House and every major sports league to increase access to sports and health programs for kids. I hope @realdonaldtrump exercises his presidential authority so the Council can continue to advocate for fitness and good health for all Americans. These are bipartisan issues…nonpartisan issues. May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside…and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together. Let’s build longer tables….

Milley, who was given a pre-emptive pardon by former President Biden on Monday, had his portrait removed from the Pentagon just hours after Trump was sworn in.