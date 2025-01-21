Why Nancy Pelosi Can't Say What She Said About Trump's January 6 Pardons
Reporter Asked Trump If Biden Left Him a Letter. Here's What Happened Next.
The Purge of the Top Brass in the Military Has Begun
Trump Signs Executive Order Demolishing Gender Ideology in Government
The Second Time Around
Obama Gives Two-Word Response When Asked About Bush's Behavior During Inauguration
ESPN Airs Halftime Address From Trump During College Football National Championship
VIP
Vindman's Wife Had an Interesting Response to Biden's Pardons
Chris Stigall: Biden and Kamala Were Embarrassing During Trump's inauguration Speech
Pro-Abortion White House Website Is Gone
Martin Luther King Jr.’s Daughter Reacts to Trump’s Inauguration on Her Father’s Holiday
Miller Tells Illegal Aliens Trying to Get Into US to 'Turn Back Now'
Bye-Bye Biden: The Departure of America’s Worst President
Women in Combat—Yes or No?
Tipsheet

Trump Tells These Biden Appointees 'YOU'RE FIRED!' As His Team Works to Remove 1,000 More

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 21, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he fired four Biden appointees with “many more coming soon.” 

“Our first day in the White House is not over yet!” he wrote early Tuesday morning. “My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again.

Advertisement

“Let this serve as Official Notice of Dismissal for these 4 individuals, with many more, coming soon,” he continued, announcing the following removals: 

“Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council.” 

“YOU’RE FIRED!” Trump added. 

Andres said he submitted his resignation last week. 

I submitted my resignation last week…my 2 year term was already up 

I was honored to serve as co-chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. My fellow council members - unpaid volunteers like me - were hardworking, talented people who inspired me every day. I’m proud of what we accomplished on behalf of the American people…like a historic partnership between the White House and every major sports league to increase access to sports and health programs for kids. 

I hope @realdonaldtrump exercises his presidential authority so the Council can continue to advocate for fitness and good health for all Americans. These are bipartisan issues…nonpartisan issues.

May God give you the wisdom, Mr. President, to put politics and name calling aside…and instead lift up the everyday people working to bring America together. Let’s build longer tables….

Recommended

Obama Gives Two-Word Response When Asked About Bush's Behavior During Inauguration Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Milley, who was given a pre-emptive pardon by former President Biden on Monday, had his portrait removed from the Pentagon just hours after Trump was sworn in.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Obama Gives Two-Word Response When Asked About Bush's Behavior During Inauguration Leah Barkoukis
The Purge of the Top Brass in the Military Has Begun Matt Vespa
Why Nancy Pelosi Can't Say What She Said About Trump's January 6 Pardons Matt Vespa
Chris Stigall: Biden and Kamala Were Embarrassing During Trump's inauguration Speech Salem News Channel
Trump’s Department of Justice Needs To Go After the Biden Family Immediately Derek Hunter
This Was the Marquee Moment at the Commander-in-Chief Ball Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Obama Gives Two-Word Response When Asked About Bush's Behavior During Inauguration Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement