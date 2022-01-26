House Republicans Joke About Who Should Be on Biden's SCOTUS Shortlist

After news broke that Justice Stephen Breyer, 83, will retire once a new justice has been confirmed, House Judiciary Republicans joked about who should be on President Biden’s shortlist.

The potential candidate graduated from Yale Law School, is well versed in international contracts, and has connections all over the world, the Republicans tweeted, urging the president to put his son, Hunter, on his shortlist.

Potential #SCOTUS candidate:



-Yale Law School, 1996

-Knowledgeable in international contracts

-Friends with foreign leaders throughout the world



Put Hunter on your shortlist, @JoeBiden! pic.twitter.com/Enm9rxDw0C — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 26, 2022

Not the most implausible proposal on Twitter today. https://t.co/tBLlAvicWM — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 26, 2022

Many Twitter users commented that Biden did say once that Hunter, who's been involved in numerous shady business dealings, is the "smartest guy I know."

In reality, the president vowed on many occasions during his campaign to nominate a black woman.

"I commit it that if I’m elected president and have an opportunity to appoint someone to the courts, I’ll appoint the first black woman to the courts," he said. "It’s required that they have representation, now it’s long overdue."

While Vice President Kamala Harris's name has been floated, there are several other potential nominees.