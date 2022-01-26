Is This Woman Biden's Supreme Court Pick?

During the 2020 presidential election, President Joe Biden promised to appoint a black woman to the Supreme Court if a vacancy became available.

"As president, I'd be honored, honored to appoint the first African American woman. Because it should look like the country. It’s long past time," Biden said in February 2020.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: During a March 2020 debate, then-presidential candidate @JoeBiden vows that if elected and given the "opportunity to appoint someone," he "will appoint the first Black woman to the Court." pic.twitter.com/NZLuLOvrsC — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 26, 2022

"We are putting together a list of a group of African American women who are qualified and have the experience to be on the court," he followed up in June.

In March 2021, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden is "absolutely" committed to his promise if the opportunity presented itself. With the news of Justice Breyer's retirement, Biden may have his chance, and Vice President Kamala Harris is at the forefront of many people's minds.

Get ready for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kamala Harris — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) January 26, 2022

Honestly Biden is probably just trying to find a way to get Kamala Harris out of this administration, if she's on the supreme court she can't be a pain in his ass and also can't lose in 2024 to whoever republicans nominate — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 26, 2022

If it isn't Harris, Biden has other choices. From NBC News: